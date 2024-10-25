OTT releases this week: This week features diverse OTT releases, including action-adventure 'Thangalaan' on Netflix, rural sports drama 'Lubber Pandhu' on Disney+ Hotstar, and social-drama 'Manas Singh Mahto' on Prime Video. Viewers can expect entertainers in a range of genres in the coming days.

Here's a compiled list of shows and films across streaming platforms for your weekend watch:

Thangalaan Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: October 31

Pa. Ranjith directorial action-adventure film ‘Thangalaan’ stars Chiyaan Vikram in lead role. The plot revolves around the lives of mine workers at Kolar Gold Fields in Karnataka. The film premiered in theatres on August 15 as it came across several challenges at the box office. However, the ₹135 crore movie is set to captivate the audience on the OTT platform Netflix on the occasion of Diwali.

Lubber Pandhu Streaming platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: October 31

Starring Harish Kalyan and Attakathi Dinesh, ‘Lubber Pandhu’ is a rural sports drama centered around cricket. The Tamizharasan Pachamuthu helmed film focuses on the rivalry between two gully cricket stars and their personal lives. The Tamil-language sports drama produced by Prince Pictures debuted in theatres on September 20 this year.

Zwigato Streaming platform: Prime Video

Release date: October 25

The film set in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, explores the life of an ex-factory floor manager called Manas Singh Mahto. The social-drama written, directed and produced by Nandita Das depicts Manas Singh Mahto's everyday struggles involving the app on his phone in the world of ratings and incentives. An Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives production, the film debuted at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

Hellbound Season 2 Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: October 25

Yeon Sang-ho directorial 'Hellbound' which is South Korean dark fantasy-thriller, is back with second season. The supernatural-drama series, written by Choi Gyu-seok, encapsulates unearthly beings delivering condemnations and sends individuals to hell. This follows the rise of a religious group founded on the idea of divine justice

Meiyazhagan Streaming platform: Netflix

Release date: October 27