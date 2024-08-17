OTT shows to watch on Rakshabandhan weekend: From Crashh to Modern Family- web series to celebrate ’sibling bond’

Rakshabandhan is the perfect occasion to celebrate the special bond between siblings, and the best way to celebrate the occasion is to cherish this relationship is by enjoying OTT shows. OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video and more bring web series and shows that highlight the complexities and dynamics of sibling love.

Here are some shows that beautifully depict sibling dynamics and can make your Rakshabandhan celebration even more meaningful:

Crashh on ZEE5

Ekta Kapoor's web series ‘Crashh’ produced by Balaji Telefilms features Zain Imam, Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Kunj Anand and Anushka Sen in lead roles. The plot centred on sibling bond outlines the pain associated with separation at a young age and the ultimate reunion. The storyline revolves around orphaned siblings following a fateful accident.

TVF Tipling on ZEE5, TVFPLAY and SONYLIV

The storyline revolves around three siblings- Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan- who are going through a painful patch in their lives. To get over their desperate situation, they plan a road trip. The Hindi language drama series composed by Amar Mangrulkar comprises three seasons. The Viral Fever Media Labs production is available for streaming on TVFPLAY, SONYLIV and ZEE5.

Modern Family on Disney+ Hotstar

'Modern Family',' the sitcom with eleven seasons is set in California and is available for screening on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by ABC Television Group, the Walt Disney Company, showcases hilarious perspective of three modern-day families who try to deal with their children, quirky spouses and jobs in their own unique ways.

This is Us on Prime Video

The American drama series produced by Dan Fogelman series follows the lives of three siblings -Kevin, Kate, and Randall. The former two were the surviving triplets of Jack and Rebecca Pearson, who adopt an African American boy Randall to fill the void of their stillborn Kyle. The English language series is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Crown on Netflix