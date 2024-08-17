OTT shows to watch on Rakshabandhan weekend: From Crashh to Modern Family- web series to celebrate ’sibling bond’

OTT shows to watch this weekend: Here is list of especially curated OTT shows to watch this weekend with your sibling on OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video and more. Celebrate the bond and relationship with these and make Rakshabandhan celebration even more meaningful.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published17 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM IST
OTT shows to watch on Rakshabandhan: Make your Rakshabandhan celebration even more meaningful by enjoying OTT shows depicting sibling dynamics.
OTT shows to watch on Rakshabandhan: Make your Rakshabandhan celebration even more meaningful by enjoying OTT shows depicting sibling dynamics.(THE WALL STREET JOURNAL)

Rakshabandhan is the perfect occasion to celebrate the special bond between siblings, and the best way to celebrate the occasion is to cherish this relationship is by enjoying OTT shows. OTT platforms such as ZEE5, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Video and more bring web series and shows that highlight the complexities and dynamics of sibling love.

Here are some shows that beautifully depict sibling dynamics and can make your Rakshabandhan celebration even more meaningful:

Also Read | OTT releases: Action-thriller ‘The Union,’ anthology ‘Manoranthangal,’ and more

Crashh on ZEE5

Ekta Kapoor's web series ‘Crashh’ produced by Balaji Telefilms features Zain Imam, Rohan Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Kunj Anand and Anushka Sen in lead roles. The plot centred on sibling bond outlines the pain associated with separation at a young age and the ultimate reunion. The storyline revolves around orphaned siblings following a fateful accident.

Also Read | Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas’ movie to stream on THESE platforms

TVF Tipling on ZEE5, TVFPLAY and SONYLIV

The storyline revolves around three siblings- Chandan, Chanchal and Chitvan- who are going through a painful patch in their lives. To get over their desperate situation, they plan a road trip. The Hindi language drama series composed by Amar Mangrulkar comprises three seasons. The Viral Fever Media Labs production is available for streaming on TVFPLAY, SONYLIV and ZEE5.

Also Read | As originals dry up, OTTs face subscriber test

Modern Family on Disney+ Hotstar

'Modern Family',' the sitcom with eleven seasons is set in California and is available for screening on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced by ABC Television Group, the Walt Disney Company, showcases hilarious perspective of three modern-day families who try to deal with their children, quirky spouses and jobs in their own unique ways.

This is Us on Prime Video

The American drama series produced by Dan Fogelman series follows the lives of three siblings -Kevin, Kate, and Randall. The former two were the surviving triplets of Jack and Rebecca Pearson, who adopt an African American boy Randall to fill the void of their stillborn Kyle. The English language series is available for streaming on Prime Video.

The Crown on Netflix

The historical drama series based on Queen Elizabeth II's life was produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television. Comprising six seasons, the series spans almost six decades with the first season covering the period between 1947 and 1955. The plot focuses on Elizabeth's accession after the death of George VI and Queen's complex relationship with her sister Princess Margaret, who decided not to marry Peter Townsend.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 02:54 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsOTT shows to watch on Rakshabandhan weekend: From Crashh to Modern Family- web series to celebrate ’sibling bond’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue