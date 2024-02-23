 OTT, theatres releases this week: From Article 370 to Poacher, films and series to watch | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 22 2024 15:29:56
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,134.50 -0.46%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.85 1.39%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 765.95 -0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,419.80 -1.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.55 0.86%
Business News/ News / Trends/  OTT, theatres releases this week: From Article 370 to Poacher, films and series to watch
BackBack

OTT, theatres releases this week: From Article 370 to Poacher, films and series to watch

 Livemint

OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Poacher, Star Wars: The Bad Batch S3, Article 370 releasing on theatres and platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

Film Article 370 has hit the theatres on 23 February. Premium
Film Article 370 has hit the theatres on 23 February.

In the last week of February, OTT platforms and theatres have multiple content to keep you entertained. From Poacher to the theatrical release of Article 370, a plethora of web series and films will be released on leading OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, JioCinema, and Zee5 between 23 February to 29 February. Let's take a look:

POACHER

Filmmaker Richie Mehta's Poacher is an eight-part series, featuring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharaya.

The investigative crime series is based on the biggest ivory poaching raid in Indian history from the lens of forest officials and wildlife warriors.

Actor-producer Alia Bhatt is an executive producer on the series.

ARTICLE 370

'Article 370', is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It is a political drama in which actress Yami Gautam will be next seen portraying the role of an intelligence officer in the film. The film is releasing in theatres on Friday 23.

CRAKK

Another film that will be competing with Article 370 is action-thriller Crakk. The film features Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson in key roles.

STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH S3

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the final part in the saga of Clone Force 99 is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Directed by Jennifer Corbett and Dave Filoni, the animated action-drama features Ming-Na Wen, Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, and Noshir Dalal in major roles.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER

Netflix is featuring an action series of a young boy Avatar who aims to master four elemental powers.

SUMMER HOUSE SEASON 8

The new season of the reality drama Summer House has arrived. It delves into the lives of the East Coast elites who take some time off from their high-paying jobs to enjoy and explore the exclusive beach areas on the East Coast.

MEA CULPA

It's a thriller in which a criminal defense attorney accepts a case to defend an artist who is accused of murdering his girlfriend. Mea Culpa features Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, and Nick Sagar.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 23 Feb 2024, 08:53 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App