OTT, theatres releases this week: From Article 370 to Poacher, films and series to watch
OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Poacher, Star Wars: The Bad Batch S3, Article 370 releasing on theatres and platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.
In the last week of February, OTT platforms and theatres have multiple content to keep you entertained. From Poacher to the theatrical release of Article 370, a plethora of web series and films will be released on leading OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, JioCinema, and Zee5 between 23 February to 29 February. Let's take a look: