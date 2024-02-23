In the last week of February, OTT platforms and theatres have multiple content to keep you entertained. From Poacher to the theatrical release of Article 370, a plethora of web series and films will be released on leading OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + Hotstar, JioCinema, and Zee5 between 23 February to 29 February. Let's take a look: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

POACHER Filmmaker Richie Mehta's Poacher is an eight-part series, featuring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharaya.

The investigative crime series is based on the biggest ivory poaching raid in Indian history from the lens of forest officials and wildlife warriors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actor-producer Alia Bhatt is an executive producer on the series.

ARTICLE 370 'Article 370', is directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale. It is a political drama in which actress Yami Gautam will be next seen portraying the role of an intelligence officer in the film. The film is releasing in theatres on Friday 23.

CRAKK Another film that will be competing with Article 370 is action-thriller Crakk. The film features Vidyut Jamwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson in key roles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH S3 Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the final part in the saga of Clone Force 99 is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Directed by Jennifer Corbett and Dave Filoni, the animated action-drama features Ming-Na Wen, Dee Bradley Baker, Michelle Ang, and Noshir Dalal in major roles.

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER Netflix is featuring an action series of a young boy Avatar who aims to master four elemental powers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SUMMER HOUSE SEASON 8 The new season of the reality drama Summer House has arrived. It delves into the lives of the East Coast elites who take some time off from their high-paying jobs to enjoy and explore the exclusive beach areas on the East Coast.

MEA CULPA It's a thriller in which a criminal defense attorney accepts a case to defend an artist who is accused of murdering his girlfriend. Mea Culpa features Kelly Rowland, Trevante Rhodes, and Nick Sagar.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!