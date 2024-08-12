A number of patriotic movies and web series are available to watch on Independence Day. You can watch them on OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, Discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and SonyLIV. Check out.

OTT this week: If you want to watch patriotic movies and web-series on Independence Day, here are our choices. Let's have a look at the ones that are available to watch online.

Sam Bahadur

Plot: The movie is based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first field marshal. The movie shows him serving for over four decades and fighting five wars.

Stars: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Genre: Biopic

Platform: ZEE5

Bose: The Forgotten Hero

Plot: After stepping down as the president of the Indian National Congress, Bose remains a key figure in India's fight for independence throughout World War II.

Stars: Sachin Khedekar, Divya Dutta, Rajit Kapur

Genre: War/Drama

Platform: YouTube

Raazi

Plot: Sehmat Khan is placed into a Pakistani family by her father, who wants her to gather critical information for RAW as an undercover agent.

Stars: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat

Genre: Thriller

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shershaah

Plot: Following his training, Vikram Batra rises through the military ranks and plays a significant role in India's success during the Kargil conflict.

Stars: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shiv Panditt

Genre: War/Action

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Plot: A child who grew up in British India saw many injustices, leading him to become a brave and determined freedom fighter, Bhagat Singh.

Stars: Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, Akhilendra Mishra

Genre: Drama/Action

Platform: YouTube

Swades

Plot: Mohan, an Indian working for NASA, returns to his homeland in search of his former nanny, Kaveri. While there, he ends up pushing for changes in a village.

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal

Genre: Drama

Platform: Netflix

Rang De Basanti

Plot: Sue's decision to cast some students as Indian freedom fighters in her film unexpectedly ignites their patriotism, leading them to become passionate advocates for the cause.

Stars: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Sharman Joshi

Genre: Thriller/Drama

Platform: Netflix

Prahaar: The Final Attack

Plot: Major Chauhan, an experienced Indian Army officer, serves his country with dedication. Later, he resolves to fight corruption.

Stars: Nana Patekar, Dimple Kapadia, Madhuri Dixit

Genre: Thriller/Action

Platform: YouTube

Adrishya Plot: It is about the challenges, emotions and victories of India's top spies, offering a glimpse into their inner thoughts and heroic deeds as they work toward completing their mission.

Genre: Documentary

Platform: discovery+

Rocket Boys: Season 1

Plot: In 1962, as India faced a disadvantage in the war against China, physicist Homi Bhabha advocated for the development of nuclear weapons.

Stars: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Dibyendu Bhattacharya

Genre: War/Biopic

Platform: SonyLIV