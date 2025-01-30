OTT releases 2025: 5 Most-awaited American shows this year; Suits LA, Zero Day and more

OTT watch-list: A number of web series and TV shows will be released in 2025. Here are 5 of the most-awaited American shows to release this year.

Zero Day Plot: George Mullen heads the Zero Day Commission, investigating a massive cyberattack that caused nationwide chaos and thousands of deaths. US President Evelyn Mitchell assigns him the critical responsibility of uncovering the truth behind the attack.

Cast: Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett, Lizzy Caplan

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: February 20

Suits: LA Plot: Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, now works in Los Angeles. When his law firm faces a crisis, he is forced to take on a role he once hated to save the business.

Cast: Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt

Where to watch: NBC, Peacock, JioCinema Premium

Release date: February 23

Daredevil: Born Again Plot: Matt Murdock balances his life as a lawyer by day and Daredevil by night. Wilson Fisk, a former mob boss, seeks political power and reclaims his title as Kingpin. As their pasts resurface, Matt must embrace Daredevil again to battle new threats, including the serial killer Muse.

Cast: Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Jon Bernthal

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: March 4

Alien: Earth Plot: The TV series is a prequel to the Alien franchise, set 30 years before the 1979 film. It follows a group trying to stop a Xenomorph from reaching Earth after it crash-lands on a spaceship.

Cast: Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther

Where to watch: Hulu, FX, Disney+ Hotstar

Release date: Summer of 2025

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Plot: It is set during the Targaryen reign on the Iron Throne, when dragons still exist. The story follows unlikely yet remarkable friends as they face great destinies, powerful enemies and dangerous adventures.

Cast: Peter Claffey, Finn Bennett, Daniel Ings

Where to watch: HBO, Max