OTT year-ender 2024: Let’s take a look at the top 10 Hindi movies released directly online.

Bhakshak Plot: Vaishali, a journalist, investigates abuse at a shelter home in Munawwarpur, Bihar. She faces challenges and threats to her family while trying to reveal the truth.

Cast: Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Srivastav, Sanjay Mishra

Where to watch: Netflix

Amar Singh Chamkila Plot: A simple singer’s bold lyrics bring him fame and controversy in Punjab as he struggles with rising success and harsh criticism before his tragic death.

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Kulwinder Kaur

Where to watch: Netflix

Maharaj Plot: A young journalist writes an article questioning the unethical actions of a respected religious leader, who then sues him.

Cast: Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey

Where to watch: Netflix

Rautu Ka Raaz Plot: Rautu ki Beli, a peaceful town in the hills of north India, has been free of crime for over 30 years. The residents are shocked when a school warden is found dead.

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Rajesh Kumar, Atul Tiwari

Where to watch: ZEE5

Sharmajee Ki Beti Plot: The story follows the lives of urban, middle-class women, all sharing the surname Sharma.

Cast: Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher, Sakshi Tanwar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Plot: Fleeing from the police in Agra, Rani and Rishu plan to run away together. When things go wrong, Rani turns to a kind admirer for help.

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal

Where to watch: Netflix

Visfot Plot: A Mumbai slum family lives in a cramped space, while a wealthy high-rise family enjoys luxury, until their lives unexpectedly cross paths one day.

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan, Priya Bapat

Where to watch: JioCinema

Sector 36 Plot: The story follows a police officer investigating the disappearance of children from a slum in Sector 36, uncovering a sinister network of child abduction and corruption.

Cast: Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal, Akash Khurana

Where to watch: Netflix

Berlin Plot: The movie follows a deaf-mute waiter in 1993 New Delhi. He is arrested on suspicion of being a foreign spy. A sign language expert is brought in to interrogate him.

Cast: Aparshakti Khurana, Ishwak Singh, Rahul Bose

Where to watch: ZEE5

CTRL Plot: After a breakup, a social media star takes help from an AI model. However, AI takes control of her life.

Cast: Ananya Panday, Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa