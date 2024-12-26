The year 2024 highlights the top 10 Hindi movies released online, including Amar Singh Chamkila Visfot and Sharmajee Ki Beti, showcasing diverse stories from journalism to crime in India.

Bhakshak Plot: Vaishali, a journalist, investigates abuse at a shelter home in Munawwarpur, Bihar. She faces challenges and threats to her family while trying to reveal the truth.

Where to watch: Netflix

Amar Singh Chamkila Plot: A simple singer’s bold lyrics bring him fame and controversy in Punjab as he struggles with rising success and harsh criticism before his tragic death.

Where to watch: Netflix

Maharaj Plot: A young journalist writes an article questioning the unethical actions of a respected religious leader, who then sues him.

Where to watch: Netflix

Rautu Ka Raaz Plot: Rautu ki Beli, a peaceful town in the hills of north India, has been free of crime for over 30 years. The residents are shocked when a school warden is found dead.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Sharmajee Ki Beti Plot: The story follows the lives of urban, middle-class women, all sharing the surname Sharma.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Plot: Fleeing from the police in Agra, Rani and Rishu plan to run away together. When things go wrong, Rani turns to a kind admirer for help.

Where to watch: Netflix

Visfot Plot: A Mumbai slum family lives in a cramped space, while a wealthy high-rise family enjoys luxury, until their lives unexpectedly cross paths one day.

Where to watch: JioCinema

Sector 36 Plot: The story follows a police officer investigating the disappearance of children from a slum in Sector 36, uncovering a sinister network of child abduction and corruption.

Where to watch: Netflix

Berlin Plot: The movie follows a deaf-mute waiter in 1993 New Delhi. He is arrested on suspicion of being a foreign spy. A sign language expert is brought in to interrogate him.

Where to watch: ZEE5

CTRL Plot: After a breakup, a social media star takes help from an AI model. However, AI takes control of her life.

Where to watch: Netflix