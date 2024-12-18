In 2024, Amazon Prime Video released top web series, including Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spy thriller about ex-spies reuniting, and Call Me Bae, focusing on a downsized heiress's journey.

OTT year-ender: Let's take a look at the top 10 Amazon Prime Video web series released in 2024.

Citadel: Honey Bunny Plot: It is an Indian spy thriller where ex-spies Honey and Bunny reunite to protect their daughter Nadia, who is battling betrayal, espionage and a high-stakes mission to save her future.

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon

Call Me Bae Plot: Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae realises her true assets are her street-smart skills. Broke but determined, she navigates Mumbai’s newsrooms, breaking news and discovering her better self.

Cast: Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das

Poacher Plot: Poacher is a true crime series set in 2015 Kerala, depicting officers and activists risking their lives to dismantle India’s largest ivory poaching ring. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Nimisha Sajayan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Roshan Mathew

Snakes and Ladders Plot: The series follows four friends who accidentally kill a thief and while trying to cover it up, land in deeper trouble as police and criminals chase them.

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Nandaa, Manoj Bharathiraja

The Tribe Plot: The Tribe follows five young Indian influencers as they move to Los Angeles to chase their dreams of becoming successful content creators.

Cast: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, Alfia Jafry

Panchayat Season 3 Plot: Panchayat Season 3 follows the humorous adventures of Phulera’s villagers as they deal with rural life, local politics and rivalries in a lighthearted manner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta

Inspector Rishi Plot: The story of Inspector Rishi follows a crime branch inspector investigating mysterious murders in Tamil Nadu’s Thaenkadu forest, a region infamous for poaching and wood laundering.

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Sunaina, Malini Jeevarathnam

Mirzapur season 3 Plot: The story picks up after Guddu kills Munna Bhaiya. Kaleen Bhaiya allies with Sharad, leading to shifting power dynamics as Guddu, Kaleen, Sharad, Beena, Golu and Shatrughan fight for control.

Cast: Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma

Dil Dosti Dilemma Plot: Asmara’s summer changes when she pretends to be in Canada while staying with her grandparents. Amid friendships, life lessons and romance, she must face the truth to find herself. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Kush Jotwani, Anushka Sen, Revathi Pillai

Cast: Akshita Sood, Aneet Padda, Tenzin Lhakyila