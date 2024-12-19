OTT year-ender: Let’s take a look at the top 10 Disney+ Hotstar web series released in 2024.
Plot: The series follows a Ukrainian trading ship attacked by Somali pirates in international waters. Diverted to Harardhere, Somalia, the two-week hostage drama unfolds as the captain, crew, Somali commander and a businessman struggle for control amid the chaos.
Cast: Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Martial Batchamen Tchana
Plot: Two siblings, Kalki and Dev, must transform a ruined mansion into a profitable hotel to inherit their grandfather’s wealth, facing rivalry, quirky staff, mishaps and unexpected romances along the way.
Cast: Kusha Kapila, Divyenndu, Vinay Pathak
Plot: The series satirically explores power struggles in the film industry as Raghu inherits his father’s studio, and Mahika becomes an unexpected owner through Victor’s will, blending drama and humour.
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mahima Makwana
Plot: After his father’s death, Karthik discovers he has a stepbrother, Sachin, from his father’s relationship with Amudha and sets out to find him, uncovering family secrets.
Cast: Chandran, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Viswanathan
Plot: Karan, a determined cop, hunts down the formidable villain Kazbe while juggling his complex personal relationships, blending intense action with emotional challenges.
Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap, Saurabh Sachdeva
Plot: Karma Talwar, with a hidden past, enters Alibaug’s elite circle, unsettling queen Indrani Kothari. Reuniting with childhood friend Vedant, she targets her first victim while plotting her next move.
Cast: Namrata Sheth, Raveena Tandon, Waluscha De Sousa,
Plot: Taaza Khabar Season 2 follows Vasant Gawde, who faces the fallout from predicting news and owing mafia don Yusuf ₹1,000 crore. He fakes his death and resurfaces after months.
Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jaaved Jaaferi
Plot: Season two begins with three men returning home on bail, only to face frustrated wives who consult a psychiatrist for techniques to reform their misbehaving husbands.
Cast: Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, Krishna Chaitanya
Plot: Tsunami: Race Against Time recounts the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, showing the disaster’s impact on Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka, highlighting survival, rescue efforts and journalists uncovering the tragedy.
Plot: The fifth season follows Sita’s captivity in Lanka and Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman’s search for her, presented in six engaging episodes, each lasting 20–25 minutes.
Cast: Daman Baggan, Sharad Kelkar, Sanket Mhatre
