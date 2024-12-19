The top 10 Disney+ Hotstar web series of 2024 include diverse plots, from a hostage drama involving Somali pirates in Lootere to siblings turning a mansion into a hotel in Life Hill Gayi, featuring a mix of action, drama and humour across different narratives.

OTT year-ender: Let’s take a look at the top 10 Disney+ Hotstar web series released in 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lootere Plot: The series follows a Ukrainian trading ship attacked by Somali pirates in international waters. Diverted to Harardhere, Somalia, the two-week hostage drama unfolds as the captain, crew, Somali commander and a businessman struggle for control amid the chaos.

Cast: Vivek Gomber, Rajat Kapoor, Martial Batchamen Tchana {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Life Hill Gayi Plot: Two siblings, Kalki and Dev, must transform a ruined mansion into a profitable hotel to inherit their grandfather’s wealth, facing rivalry, quirky staff, mishaps and unexpected romances along the way.

Cast: Kusha Kapila, Divyenndu, Vinay Pathak

Showtime Plot: The series satirically explores power struggles in the film industry as Raghu inherits his father’s studio, and Mahika becomes an unexpected owner through Victor’s will, blending drama and humour. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mahima Makwana

Chutney Sambar Plot: After his father’s death, Karthik discovers he has a stepbrother, Sachin, from his father’s relationship with Amudha and sets out to find him, uncovering family secrets.

Cast: Chandran, Yogi Babu, Samyuktha Viswanathan {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bad Cop Plot: Karan, a determined cop, hunts down the formidable villain Kazbe while juggling his complex personal relationships, blending intense action with emotional challenges.

Cast: Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap, Saurabh Sachdeva

Karmma Calling Plot: Karma Talwar, with a hidden past, enters Alibaug’s elite circle, unsettling queen Indrani Kothari. Reuniting with childhood friend Vedant, she targets her first victim while plotting her next move. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cast: Namrata Sheth, Raveena Tandon, Waluscha De Sousa,

Taaza Khabar Season 2 Plot: Taaza Khabar Season 2 follows Vasant Gawde, who faces the fallout from predicting news and owing mafia don Yusuf ₹1,000 crore. He fakes his death and resurfaces after months.

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jaaved Jaaferi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Save The Tigers Season 2 Plot: Season two begins with three men returning home on bail, only to face frustrated wives who consult a psychiatrist for techniques to reform their misbehaving husbands.

Cast: Priyadarshi, Abhinav Gomatam, Krishna Chaitanya

Tsunami: Race Against Time Plot: Tsunami: Race Against Time recounts the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, showing the disaster’s impact on Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka, highlighting survival, rescue efforts and journalists uncovering the tragedy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Legend of Hanuman: Season 5 Plot: The fifth season follows Sita’s captivity in Lanka and Ram, Lakshman and Hanuman’s search for her, presented in six engaging episodes, each lasting 20–25 minutes.

Cast: Daman Baggan, Sharad Kelkar, Sanket Mhatre