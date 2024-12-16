Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  OTT year-ender: Top 10 Netflix web series released in 2024; Killer Soup, IC 814, Fool Me Once, and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Netflix's 2024 lineup features Griselda, a cartel drama, and 3 Body Problem, where a woman's choice affects humanity. IC 814 recounts a hijacking while Maamla Legal Hai explores courtroom chaos. Check the complete list.

OTT year-ender: Let’s take a look at the top 10 Netflix web series released in 2024.

Griselda

Plot: Griselda is a fictionalised drama about Griselda Blanco, who built a powerful cartel in 1970s-80s Miami through cunning, charm, and brutality, earning the title “the Godmother".

Cast: Sofía Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan

3 Body Problem

Plot: In 1960s China, a woman’s decision triggers events that unravel nature’s laws, prompting scientists and a detective to unite against an unprecedented threat to humanity’s existence in the present day.

Cast: Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao

IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Plot: The plot of IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack recounts the 1999 hijacking of an Indian Airlines flight, leading to international negotiations, the release of militants, and lasting security concerns for India.

Cast: Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur

Maamla Legal Hai

Plot: At District Court Patparganj, chaos clashes with the rule of law as eccentric staff members work to deliver justice, though not without encountering a few objections.

Cast: Ravi Kishan, Naila Grrewal, Nidhi Bisht

Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper

Plot: The series explores Tribhuvan Mishra’s double life as a CA and secret sex worker, navigating crime, moral dilemmas and middle-class struggles in Noida’s dark underbelly.

Cast: Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shubhrajyoti Barat

Killer Soup

Plot: In the fictional hill station of Mainjur, Tamil Nadu, aspiring home chef Swathi plots to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover and his squint-eyed doppelgänger, Umesh Pillai.

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nassar

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Plot: Kapil Sharma’s comedy show features celebrity guests, hilarious skits and a talented cast, set in a grand airport-themed backdrop with an elegant café and sophisticated design elements.

Cast: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

Plot: The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth is a four-part Netflix docuseries reexamining Sheena Bora’s 2012 disappearance, her mother Indrani Mukerjea’s arrest, confessions, alternate theories and unresolved mysteries.

Cast: Indrani Mukerjea, Rajdeep Sardesai, Vidhie Mukerjea

The Perfect Couple

Plot: Amelia’s wedding to a wealthy Nantucket family is disrupted by a shocking death, sparking suspicion and uncovering secrets as everyone becomes a potential suspect.

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson, Ishaan Khatter

Fool Me Once

Plot: Maya Stern receives a nanny cam from her friend Eva to monitor her daughter but discovers her presumed-dead husband, Joe, visiting. Her niece and nephew investigate their mother’s murder.

Cast: Michelle Keegan, Adeel Akhtar, Richard Armitage

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
