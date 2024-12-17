OTT year-ender: Let’s take a look at the top 10 ZEE5 web series released in 2024.

Barzakh Plot: Barzakh is a Pakistani TV series about a rich man who invites his distant sons to his third wedding, where he plans to marry the ghost of his first love. The story unfolds in a mysterious valley called the Land of Nowhere, known for its myths and spiritual roots.

Cast: Sanam Saeed, Fawad Khan, Salman Shahid

Also Read | John Abraham birthday: Top movies to watch on OTT

Maeri Plot: The story follows the Deshpande family in Mumbai, Hemant, his wife Tara and their daughter Manu. Their lives are shattered when Manu is brutally gang-raped and left on the roadside, resembling the Nirbhaya case.

Cast: Sai Deodhar, Sagar Deshmukh, Tanvi Mundle

Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega Plot: Two rival reporters, Nikki and Ashu, compete to become the next prime-time news anchor. Their rivalry takes a funny twist when a sting operation accidentally results in their marriage.

Cast: Rishab Chadha, Abigail Pande, Pankit Thakker

Paithani Plot: The series follows Godavari, a famous Paithani saree artisan nearing retirement. Her daughter, Kaveri, takes on the task of fulfilling her mother’s dream of weaving one final saree.

Cast: Mrinal Kulkarni, Eisha Singh, Shivam Bhaargava

Murshid Plot: Murshid Pathaan, after handing over his power to Farid, is forced to return to the world of crime. Despite trying to leave his past behind, he must act when Farid threatens to kill his only remaining child, his youngest son.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Tanuj Virwani, Zakir Hussain

Gyaarah Gyaarah Plot: The series is about Yug Arya, a police inspector in 2016, who mysteriously communicates with Shaurya Anthwal, a police officer from 1990, using an old walkie-talkie. They can talk for one minute at 11:11 PM.

Cast: Raghav Juyal, Dhairya Karwa, Kritika Kamra

Also Read | Top 10 Netflix web series released in 2024

Thalaimai Seyalagam Plot: A Tamil political thriller about a woman’s rise to power in Tamil Nadu, exploring a corruption trial, a murder in Jharkhand and killings near Chennai.

Cast: Sriya Reddy, Kani Kusruti, Kishore

Paashbalish Plot: The story takes place in the Teen Bigha Corridor near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. Two childhood friends, now orphans, grow up apart and become caught in a long-standing conflict between two local groups.

Cast: Suhotra Mukhopadhay, Sourav Das, Ishaa Saha

Bahishkarana Plot: In 1990s Peddapalli, Pushpa’s forbidden love with Darshi leads to betrayal, wrongful imprisonment and tragedy. After Darshi’s death, Pushpa and Lakshmi unite to take revenge on Shivaya.

Cast: Sritej, Ravindra Vijay, Ananya Nagalla

Also Read | 10 Christmas movies to watch on OTT during this festive season

Sunflower Season 2 Plot: The plot of Sunflower Season 2 focuses on investigating Mr. Kapoor’s death, with residents and visitors of the Sunflower Housing Society in Mumbai becoming suspects.