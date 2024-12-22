Hello User
OTT year-ender: Top JioCinema web series released in 2024; Murder in Mahim, Shekhar Home, Pill, and more

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

OTT year-ender: Let’s take a look at the top 10 JioCinema web series released in 2024.

Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond

Plot: The show follows an R&AW agent and his team as they strike back against Pakistan after the Pulwama attack. Amid hybrid warfare and media deception, they work to rescue a captured pilot and expose Pakistan’s tactics.

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana

Murder in Mahim

Plot: A series of murders target young LGBTQ individuals in Mumbai’s Mahim area. It begins with the brutal killing of a gay sex worker in the Mahim railway station toilet, followed by more similar crimes.

Cast: Shivani Raghuvanshi, Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana

Pill

Plot: The web series follows a group of people working to expose corruption in the Indian pharmaceutical industry. It reveals how doctors, politicians and industry leaders prioritise profit over people’s well-being, leading to the sale of harmful drugs.

Cast: Riteish Deshmukh, Pavan Malhotra, Anshul Chauhan

Shekhar Home

Plot: A Bengali detective, Shekhar, and his roommate, Jayvrat Sahni, solve mysteries in the fictional town of Lonpur, West Bengal, during the early 1990s. Shekhar, inspired by Sherlock Holmes, teams up with Jayvrat, an ex-army doctor, to investigate a series of murders.

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Ranvir Shorey, Kirti Kulhari

Gaanth Chapter 1: Jamnaa Paar

Plot: This 2024 crime thriller series follows a suspended Delhi Police inspector and a psychiatric intern as they investigate a strange murder mystery. The case begins when six members of the Chandel family and their dog are found hanging from seven ropes in a foggy house near the Yamuna River in East Delhi.

Cast: Manav Vij, Monika Panwar, Saloni Batra

Honeymoon Photographer

Plot: Ambika, a photographer, becomes the prime suspect in the murder of a newlywed groom. Trouble unfolds while Adhir and Zoya are on a honeymoon in the Maldives.

Cast: Asha Negi, Apeksha Porwal, Samvedna Suwalka

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak, spinning the digital news scene since 2012, crafts trendy articles for LiveMint.
