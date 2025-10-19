‘Our agenda is clear…’ Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw hits back after DK Shivakumar slams her over Bengaluru infra remark

Biocon founder and Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Sunday hit back at Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after he accused her of having “some personal agenda” against the state government.

The Congress party leader made those remarks during a program in KR Puram, where he said, “They have some personal agenda with them. Why didn't they open their mouth during BJP regime,” referring to Mazumdar-Shaw and Aarin Capital chairperson Mohandas Pai's posts on pothole-ridden roads in Bengaluru.

Biocon founder slams DK Shivakumar Mazumdar-Shaw responded to the Deputy CM's remarks in a X (formerly Twitter) post, by stating, “Not true. Both @TVMohandasPai and I have criticised deteriorating infrastructure in our city to previous BJP & JDS Governments.”

She also added that “our agenda is clear clean up and restore roads.” Her tweet quickly gained traction, with many netizens supporting her concerns, while some expressed differing views.

The controversy stemmed from a X post in which the Biocon founder highlighted concerns over "poor roads" and the amount of garbage in Bengaluru during her business visit in the city.

“I had an overseas business visitor to Biocon Park who said, 'Why are the roads so bad and why is there so much garbage around? Doesn't the Govt want to support investment? I have just come from China and cant understand why India can't get its act together especially when the winds are favourable?” she said in an earlier X post.

Mohandas Pai responds to the negative comments Some netizens made repeated references to ‘Gujarati’ & ‘Konkani’ regarding Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw and Mohandas Pai since the controversy began. “It’s to make them out as ‘outsiders’ to Bengaluru when they very much aren’t. This dangerous precedent needs to be called out!” a X user tweeted.

Responding to that tweet, Mohandas Pai said, “We are both born here a long time ago. We have lived here all our lives and helped build our city. These kind of hate filled bigoted narratives only show the sick mind of people who make such narratives. If these sick people call us outsiders then who is a Bangalorean? @kiranshaw what we have done for our city and state people know well.”