‘Our civic sense seriously needs upgrade’: Harsh Goenka shares Swiss hotel's rules for Indians amid viral garba video

Industrialist and RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka has stated that the "civic sense of Indians seriously needs to be upgraded", with his remarks coming as videos of Indians performing garba abroad drew massive flak. He also highlighted a number of other incidents, such as "turning aircraft cabins into picnic spots", and argued that the world should remember Indians for their "excellence, consideration and respect for others".

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"Today, videos of garba in restaurants, loud conversations in airports, and turning aircraft cabins into picnic spots keep doing the rounds. Even in Davos, an Indian businessman blasted Punjabi music in a club so the whole town could hear it, calling it 'soft power' but to everyone else's annoyance.

Japan earned global admiration through its courtesy and civic sense. If India wants to be a true global superpower, the world should remember Indians for their excellence, consideration and respect for others.

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Our civic sense seriously needs to be upgraded," Goenka wrote on X.

The industrialist also shared a set of rules that he said left him "appalled", as they had been designed specifically for Indian guests.

'A Swiss hotel once displayed a list of special rules exclusively for Indian guests' The notice displayed at Hotel Arc-en-ciel in Gstaad set out a number of guidelines specifically for Indian guests. The advisory asked visitors not to remove food from the breakfast buffet, to use only the cutlery provided by the hotel, and to keep noise levels low in corridors and on balconies out of consideration for other guests. It also clarified that items from the breakfast buffet were intended for consumption during breakfast only, while packed lunches could be purchased separately.

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"A Swiss hotel once displayed a list of special rules exclusively for Indian guests, which I personally saw and was appalled by," Goenka wrote.

Goenka's remarks came against the backdrop of two viral videos showing Indians performing garba overseas. One clip showed a group dancing on the tarmac at an airport in Vietnam, while another captured people performing the traditional dance inside a restaurant. The videos triggered widespread discussion on social media, with critics arguing that such behaviour reflects poorly on India abroad, while supporters viewed it as a harmless celebration of cultural identity.

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How social media users reacted: The videos have attracted considerable attention on social media, with several internet users weighing in in the comments section.

One user wrote: "Notice the chaos outside every school in India. Parents rushing to drop off or pick up their children create a major rush in the last five minutes. They park anywhere, drive rashly, and bump into other cars and bikes without any remorse. When children see all this, they learn the same behaviour."

Another user said: "Sir, a nation of 145 crore people will always have some bad examples.

We demand respect for India abroad. The least we can do is behave respectfully abroad.

Let's fix our flaws without forgetting our strengths."

A third user said: "Absolutely agree with you, sir! Civic sense needs to be one of our top priorities at every level — from homes to streets to institutions.

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Just like in the old days, Moral Science and Civic Sense should be compulsory subjects in schools. Every institution must follow this, with strict penalties for violators. Zero tolerance for such behaviour is the only way forward.

The 'jugaad' mentality has to go. We cannot become a developed nation while carrying a developing-nation mindset. Charity begins at home — every citizen must be part of this change, either by choice or through necessary enforcement.

Let's build a better India together."

A fourth user said: "What could be more shameful than the fact that even the richest 1 per cent of Indians — those who travel to places like Switzerland — still lack basic civic sense?"

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.

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