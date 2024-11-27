Our Little Secret OTT release: Lindsay Lohan-starrer streaming on THIS platform. Know cast, plot, and other details here

Our Little Secret, a romantic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan, has premiered on Netflix. Directed by Stephen Herek, the film follows Avery as she unexpectedly meets her ex-boyfriend during a holiday celebration.

Published27 Nov 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Our Little Secret released on Netflix.
Our Little Secret released on Netflix.

The Lindsay Lohan-starrer romantic comedy ‘Our Little Secret’ has started streaming on an OTT platform. Stephen Herek directed the film, which was written by Hailey DeDominicis. 

The film, which was released on Netflix on Wednesday, November 27, also stars Ian Harding in the leading role.

Lindsay Lohan shared the film's trailer on X with the caption, “Spending the holidays with an unexpected guest? What could go wrong? OUR LITTLE SECRET premieres November 27 on @netflix.”

The film's plot revolves around Avery, who is excited to celebrate Christmas with her boyfriend's family for the first time. However, she is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend there after reaching her boyfriend's place. Both are shocked after unexpectedly meeting each other and seeing that their present partners are siblings. Avery recollects her memories with her ex-boyfriend. To avoid complications, they act like strangers and hide their emotions. The story follows the time when she is forced to spend the night with her ex.

The film features Lindsay Lohan as Avery, Kristin Chenoweth as Erica, Ian Harding as Logan, Katie Baker as Cassie, Jon Rudnitsky as Cameron, Dan Bucatinsky as Leonard, Jake Brennan as Callum, Ash Santos as Sophie, Chris Parnell as Veterinarian, and Brian Unger as Paul in main characters.

Lisa Gooding and Mike Elliott have produced the film under the banner of Capital Arts Entertainment and Good Entertainment Inc.

Following Lohan's announcement on X, netizens expressed their excitement under Lohan's post. 

One of the users commented,“Huge fan since forever!!! Good luck on the new project cant wait to watch."

“This looks really good. I love a good laugh during the holidays !!” another user added.

Another user said, “Oh we getting a Lindsay Lohan holiday rom-com every year for the rest of our lives? We won.”

“Sounds like an exciting new holiday movie! Can't wait to check it out on Netflix. Wishing the cast and crew all the best with the premiere,” added another.

