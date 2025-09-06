Outrage as Phillies fan takes home run ball from young boy after chasing down his father| Viral Video

A viral video from a Major League Baseball game between the Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies has sparked outrage online. The clip shows a woman taking away a home run ball that a man had just given to his young son, leaving fans furious and calling her a “Karen”.

The incident unfolded when a home run ball landed in the stands, and several fans reached for it. A man, wearing Phillies colours, managed to grab the ball and proudly handed it to his son. However, a woman followed them back to their seats and appeared to demand the ball, pointing to the area where it had dropped.

In the video, the father can be seen hugging his son before reluctantly taking the ball back from him and handing it to the woman, who then walked away. The father’s expression appeared stunned and disappointed, while the boy looked visibly upset.

Fans Slam Woman’s Behaviour The video quickly went viral, drawing widespread anger from baseball fans. Social media users blasted the woman’s actions, with one user commenting, “Dude gave in to a Karen.” Another wrote, “I bet her name is Karen!"

Sports blog Barstool Sports also weighed in, sharing the video with the caption, “Dad was able to get a HR ball for his son but a Karen in the section was not gonna let him keep it.”

Marlins Step In With A Sweet Gesture Seeing the boy’s disappointment, the Miami Marlins stepped in to make things right. The team presented him with gifts as the crowd erupted in cheers.

The Philadelphia Phillies also joined in, sharing a heartwarming photo of the young fan holding a signed bat from player Harrison Bader, which they gifted to him as a special memento.

Search For The ‘Karen’ Begins Despite the boy receiving gifts, fans remain determined to find the woman involved. One social media user even posted a ‘Wanted’ poster featuring her side profile with the caption: “Who is this Karen?”