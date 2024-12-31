OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal on Tuesday said that over 10 lakh people used OYO rooms across the world on the New Year's Eve. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The New Year is off to an incredible start, with over 1.1 million travellers staying with us worldwide this NYE—marking a remarkable 58% increase from 2023, with the addition of Motel 6 and Studio 6 to our family," said Agarwal in a post on X

Further stating that it’s clear the world is ready to celebrate, the CEO added, “ And we’re proud to be part of this exciting journey. Here’s to more memorable stays and unforgettable moments in 2025! #OYOCheckin2025." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another post, Agarwal said that today, 4,70,088 people are on the OYO platforms. “Our users are certified night owls: There was a 41% spike in traffic at 2am!"

“Today, 768 guests will check in every minute across the globe," Agarwal claimed.

OYO recently announced its acquisition of G6 Hospitality, a US-based economy lodging franchisor and parent company of the iconic Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, from Blackstone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, Agarwal said that post-Covid people want to enjoy their life and the hotel industry has been witnessing 100 per cent year-on-year growth since then.

OYO had reported a profit for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Ritesh Agarwal shared the company's provisional net profit number at an employee town hall.

According to Agarwal, OYO achieved a net profit of around ₹132 crore in Q1 FY 2025, a turnaround from the nearly ₹108 crore loss reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1 lakh customers book hotel Earlier this month, while speaking at the Rising Rajasthan Summit Agarwal said that around 1 lakh customers book its hotel everyday across India and around the same number of customers stay in its hotel everyday overseas as well.