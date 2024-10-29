’Overtake is also illegal’: Netizens react as Kerala CM P Vijayan’s convoy collide after scooter makes sudden turn

Hours after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official vehicle and five other vehicles in his convoy collided with one another in Thiruvananthapuram this evening, the news has garnered people's attention.

Earlier in the evening, the CM's convoy suddenly stopped on the road to save a two-wheeler driver being driven by a woman who suddenly took a turn and cut into the convoy’s path from a side road. Following this, six escort vehicles, including an ambulance, tailing the SUV were then seen ramming into each other.

Chief Minister Vijayan's vehicle suffered minor damage in the incident, but he was not injured. Then, he resumed his journey without further delay.

The video showed security personnel de-boarding the vehicles to assess the situation. Medical staff are also seen rushing out of the ambulance.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Vamanapuram of Thiruvananthapuram when Chief Minister Vijayan was on his way back to the state capital after a visit to Kottayam.

Meanwhile, authorities are assessing the situation and reinforcing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

However, netizens were quick to react to the entire incident

