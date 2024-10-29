’Overtake is also illegal’: Netizens react as Kerala CM P Vijayan’s convoy collide after scooter makes sudden turn

  • The CM's convoy suddenly stopped on the road to save a two-wheeler driver being driven by a woman who suddenly took a turn and cut into the convoy’s path from a side road. Following this, six escort vehicles, including an ambulance, tailing the SUV were then seen ramming into each other.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 09:35 PM IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy involved in multi-car collision in Thiruvananthapuram. (Screenshot)
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s convoy involved in multi-car collision in Thiruvananthapuram. (Screenshot)(X/@adarshahgd)

Hours after Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's official vehicle and five other vehicles in his convoy collided with one another in Thiruvananthapuram this evening, the news has garnered people's attention.

Earlier in the evening, the CM's convoy suddenly stopped on the road to save a two-wheeler driver being driven by a woman who suddenly took a turn and cut into the convoy’s path from a side road. Following this, six escort vehicles, including an ambulance, tailing the SUV were then seen ramming into each other.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari flags ’53 accidents, 19 deaths each hour’ in India

Chief Minister Vijayan's vehicle suffered minor damage in the incident, but he was not injured. Then, he resumed his journey without further delay.

The video showed security personnel de-boarding the vehicles to assess the situation. Medical staff are also seen rushing out of the ambulance.

According to reports, the incident occurred at Vamanapuram of Thiruvananthapuram when Chief Minister Vijayan was on his way back to the state capital after a visit to Kottayam.

Also Read | Minister Gadkari blames engineers, poor DPRs for rising road accidents

Meanwhile, authorities are assessing the situation and reinforcing safety protocols to prevent similar incidents in the future.

However, netizens were quick to react to the entire incident and shared their views after posting a video of it.

Here are a few reactions:

One wrote, "Quality of driving of government officials 🤦‍♂️ 5 vehicles of Kerala CM @pinarayivijayan convoy collide into each other. Important lesson in what is inevitable when you tailgate"

Another wrote, "Who's fault? Kerala CM @pinarayivijayan convoy gets into multi-car crash to save scooter rider who took sudden turn."

A third commented, “A woman who was in the right and obeyed traffic laws caused an accident for the #Kerala CM convoy which was going too fast and crossed the line.”

Also Read | Indian roads have become more fatal, shows latest accidents data

A fourth wrote, "Kerala CM convoy accident video. Whose fault is this? share in the comments. Many mainstream media is blaming the biker."

A fifth wrote, "Wo Stree hai kuch bhi kar sakti -------Kerala CM ka convoy bhi rok sakti hai"

A sixth user wrote, "One female activa rider was able to stop the convoy of Kerala CM."

"Due to Papa's Pari, the Chief Minister Kerala convoy got hit today," commented the seventh.

An eighth user wrote, “Clearly seen @pinarayivijayan convoy was moving on rocket speed on congested road. Arrogance of this corrupt men distroyed Kerala.”

“Only woman is not responsible. @pinarayivijayan convoy also crossed double yellow line. Overtake is also illegal over yellow lines, then overspeed and not maintaining the safe distance are also illegal. Why does state not following traffic rules themselves?” commented a ninth person. 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 09:35 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrends’Overtake is also illegal’: Netizens react as Kerala CM P Vijayan’s convoy collide after scooter makes sudden turn

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    144.10
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3 (-2.04%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    0.6 (0.4%)

    Tata Motors share price

    843.05
    03:59 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-4.06%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,412.30
    03:40 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    859.4 (10.05%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,834.25
    03:45 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    272.25 (4.15%)

    City Union Bank share price

    176.55
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    4.8 (2.79%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions share price

    343.25
    03:50 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -29.5 (-7.91%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    324.15
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -21.55 (-6.23%)

    Ksb share price

    791.65
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -40.25 (-4.84%)

    Quess Corp share price

    663.05
    03:44 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    -32.65 (-4.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    JSW Infrastructure share price

    316.15
    03:53 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    28.65 (9.97%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,233.65
    03:56 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    103.05 (9.11%)

    Federal Bank share price

    200.70
    03:58 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    16 (8.66%)

    Home First Finance Company India share price

    1,193.80
    03:29 PM | 29 OCT 2024
    90.9 (8.24%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,805.00-490.00
      Chennai
      79,811.00-490.00
      Delhi
      79,963.00-490.00
      Kolkata
      79,815.00-490.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.