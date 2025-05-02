Overwhelmed by the daily grind? THESE long weekends in May can help you detoxify; check details

Feeling overwhelmed by the daily grind? May brings not one, but two long weekends—ideal for unplugging and recharging. Whether you're eyeing a domestic destination of the serene hills of the Northeast or the lush greenery of southern India, these extended breaks are your chance to feel peaceful.

Here are long weekends in May 2025 This month features two such extended breaks thanks to Labour Day and Buddha Purnima.

May 2, 2025: The first long weekend began on Thursday, May 1, observed as Labour Day. By taking a day off on Friday, May 2, people can enjoy a four-day holiday stretch through Sunday.

May 10, 2025: The second extended weekend starts on Saturday, May 10, and continues through Monday, May 12, which is a public holiday for Buddha Purnima.

Domestic destinations in India May is an ideal time to explore cool-weather destinations across India, especially in the Northeast and hill regions.

1. Shillong in Meghalaya: Often called the "Scotland of the East," offers a refreshing climate, stunning waterfalls, and lush green hills. Visitors can enjoy serene spots like Umiam Lake, the cascading Elephant Falls, and Mawlynnong, celebrated as Asia’s cleanest village.

2. Ziro Valley in Arunachal Pradesh: Perfect for those seeking a quiet, offbeat retreat. Surrounded by rice fields and home to the unique Apatani tribal culture, it’s a haven for slow travel and photography.

3. Darjeeling in West Bengal: Scenic beauty charms visitors with its tea gardens, toy train, and views of Kanchenjunga.

5. Ladakh: Opens to tourists in May, and offers breathtaking high-altitude landscapes, monasteries, and road trip routes.

5. Munnar in Kerala: Known for its tea plantations and the Eravikulam National Park, while Coorg in Karnataka offers misty hills, coffee estates, and picturesque waterfalls.

International destinations 1. Dubai, UAE: Just a short flight from India, ideal for shopping, luxury, and desert safaris.

2. Maldives: Squeaky-clean beaches and overwater villas make it perfect for a relaxing escape.

3. Sri Lanka: Lush landscapes, beaches, and culture, all close by.

4. Nepal: Great for treks, temples, and peaceful retreats.

5. Thailand: Affordable, vibrant nightlife, and tropical beauty.