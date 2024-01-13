 'Owaisi? His predecessors were anti-nationals': Ramdev after his comment on OBC goes viral | Mint
'Owaisi? His predecessors were anti-nationals': Ramdev after his comment on OBC goes viral

According to the social media handles that shared the video of Ramdev claimed he insulted the OBCs as he asserted that he was a Brahmin.

Yoga Guru RamdevPremium
Yoga Guru Ramdev

After a video went viral, leading to boycottpatanjali trend on X, formerly known as Twitter, Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said he never commented on OBC, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the social media handles that shared the video of Ramdev claimed he insulted the OBCs as he asserted that he was a Brahmin.

"I never gave any statement on OBC," HT quoted Ramdev as saying while responding to a question.

ALSO READ: ‘Stay home from Jan 20-25’: AIUD chief Badruddin Ajmal urges Muslims ahead of Ram Mandir inauguration, BJP hits back

"Owaisi? His predecessors were anti-nationals. I don't take him seriously," Ramdev said asserting that he never made any statement on OBC.

Earlier, a undated video surfaced on social media, where Ramdev was saying he was a Brahmin, an Agnihotri Brahmin. "My original gotra is Brahma gotra. I am an Agnihotri Brahman. People say babaji is OBC...I am a Vedi Brahmin, Dwivedi Brahmin, Trivedi Brahmin, Chaturvedi Brahmin -- I have read four vedas," the Yoga guru was heard saying in the clip from a television channel.

Mint did not verify the viral video.

Commenting on the video, a Congress social media coordinator wrote sharing the viral video, “Why isn't Fraud Ramdev arrested yet for insulting the OBC community? Ramdev said OBCwale apni aisi-taisi karwayein."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi too shared a post that slammed Ramdev for doing a ‘u-turn’ on his ‘OBC statement’ calling it a statement on Owaisi.

Published: 13 Jan 2024, 11:02 PM IST
