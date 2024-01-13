'Owaisi? His predecessors were anti-nationals': Ramdev after his comment on OBC goes viral
According to the social media handles that shared the video of Ramdev claimed he insulted the OBCs as he asserted that he was a Brahmin.
After a video went viral, leading to boycottpatanjali trend on X, formerly known as Twitter, Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said he never commented on OBC, reported Hindustan Times.
Earlier, a undated video surfaced on social media, where Ramdev was saying he was a Brahmin, an Agnihotri Brahmin. "My original gotra is Brahma gotra. I am an Agnihotri Brahman. People say babaji is OBC...I am a Vedi Brahmin, Dwivedi Brahmin, Trivedi Brahmin, Chaturvedi Brahmin -- I have read four vedas," the Yoga guru was heard saying in the clip from a television channel.
Mint did not verify the viral video.
Commenting on the video, a Congress social media coordinator wrote sharing the viral video, “Why isn't Fraud Ramdev arrested yet for insulting the OBC community? Ramdev said OBCwale apni aisi-taisi karwayein."
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi too shared a post that slammed Ramdev for doing a ‘u-turn’ on his ‘OBC statement’ calling it a statement on Owaisi.
