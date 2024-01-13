After a video went viral, leading to boycottpatanjali trend on X, formerly known as Twitter, Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said he never commented on OBC, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the social media handles that shared the video of Ramdev claimed he insulted the OBCs as he asserted that he was a Brahmin.

"I never gave any statement on OBC," HT quoted Ramdev as saying while responding to a question.

"Owaisi? His predecessors were anti-nationals. I don't take him seriously," Ramdev said asserting that he never made any statement on OBC.