After a video went viral, leading to boycottpatanjali trend on X, formerly known as Twitter, Yoga guru Ramdev on Saturday said he never commented on OBC, reported Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the social media handles that shared the video of Ramdev claimed he insulted the OBCs as he asserted that he was a Brahmin.

"I never gave any statement on OBC," HT quoted Ramdev as saying while responding to a question. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Owaisi? His predecessors were anti-nationals. I don't take him seriously," Ramdev said asserting that he never made any statement on OBC.

Earlier, a undated video surfaced on social media, where Ramdev was saying he was a Brahmin, an Agnihotri Brahmin. "My original gotra is Brahma gotra. I am an Agnihotri Brahman. People say babaji is OBC...I am a Vedi Brahmin, Dwivedi Brahmin, Trivedi Brahmin, Chaturvedi Brahmin -- I have read four vedas," the Yoga guru was heard saying in the clip from a television channel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mint did not verify the viral video.

Commenting on the video, a Congress social media coordinator wrote sharing the viral video, “Why isn't Fraud Ramdev arrested yet for insulting the OBC community? Ramdev said OBCwale apni aisi-taisi karwayein."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi too shared a post that slammed Ramdev for doing a ‘u-turn’ on his ‘OBC statement’ calling it a statement on Owaisi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!