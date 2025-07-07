Oxford graduate becomes delivery agent in China amid tough job market

A 39-year-old man with degrees from Oxford, Peking University and Tsinghua is making headlines in China, not for his academic achievements, but for his current job as a food delivery worker. Ding Yuanzhao, once considered a top-performing student in China’s cutthroat entrance exam system, now works for Meituan in Beijing after failing to find employment in academia.

His story, first reported by the South China Morning Post, has sparked widespread debate about the shrinking value of elite education in a rapidly shifting job market.

Ding’s resume is stacked: a bachelor’s degree from Tsinghua, a master’s in energy engineering from Peking University, a PhD in biology from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, and another master’s in biodiversity from Oxford. But when his research contract at the National University of Singapore ended last year, he couldn’t find a stable academic job.

After several months and more than 10 job interviews, Ding began delivering food in Singapore, where he earned roughly ₹47,000 a week by working 10-hour days. He said the work was stable, paid the bills, and kept him fit. “If you work hard, you can earn a decent living. It’s not a bad job,” he said in a now-viral social media post.

He also admitted that he didn’t pursue private tutoring work because he felt uncomfortable approaching families for business.

Now back in China, Ding continues working in food delivery while trying to figure out his next move.

His story has resonated online as China’s job

market continues to struggle—particularly for young people. The youth unemployment rate (excluding students) stood at 14.9% in May, according to official data.