Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal and Sadhguru discuss ‘stress’, entrepreneurship — Full episode premieres soon

Hotel chain operator Oyo's founder and chief executive officer (CEO), Ritesh Agarwal, has partnered with the news portal Hindustan Times to launch the The Incredible Story of ‘Bharat ke Superheros’ show. In the show, he talks with key influential members of Indian society, shedding light on topics such as stress.

In the teaser, it is seen that Sadhguru focuses on people, especially entrepreneurs, taking stress and anxiety, which have become the new normal now.

“Only when you are in a pleasant state of mind, your body and brain work best. Right now, there is a whole lot of your tribe, Entrepreneurs, who think only if you are stressed, we will think properly. Stress, anxiety, all these things are being made normal now,” said Sadhguru.

The Indian guru also highlighted that at different stages of life, people have different kinds of problems, ranging from a diaper problem to a midlife crisis.

“So what is it, if you are a toddler, you have a diaper problem; if you become an adolescent, you have hormonal issues; if you become middle-aged, its a crisis; you become old aged its horrendous, tell me when is it good for you?” he said.

He also emphasised that suffering will not yield any medal, and he personally does not prefer a life of stress and suffering.

“If you think that at the end of your life, somebody is going to give you a medal for your suffering, all the best. I don't want that medal, because this is the only thing you have and that's the most fragile thing. POOF it will go away,” said Sadhguru.

‘Things the way they are…’ In the teaser, Sadhguru also advised people to look at things the way they are and not get themselves entrapped in a mental diarrhea-like situation.

“Stop thinking, learn to look at things the way they are. Thinking means you are recycling your old data, it's mental diarrhea happening,” said Sadhguru in the video teaser of the episode.

“I don't want to be a doctor, I don't want to be an engineer, I don't want to be an accountant, I said okay, I will go to the Army. I was doing anywhere between 54,000 to 60,000 kilometres a year,” he said.

“You'll think I'm dope, which I am. I am st*ned all the time, no chemicals, no substances, this (body) is the greatest chemical factory,” said Sadhguru.

When will the podcast air? According to the information shared on the YouTube video, Ritesh Agarwal's show with Sadhguru will be released on the entertainment platform on Monday, April 21.