OYO Hotels, India's leading hospitality chain, is gearing up for a packed weekend as its properties in popular tourist destinations like Puducherry, Nainital, Goa, Mysore, Mussoorie, and Manali are nearing 100% occupancy. This upbeat news was shared by OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal himself, indicating a strong revival in the travel and tourism sector after the pandemic slump. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“OYO hotels in Puducherry, Nainital, Goa, Mysore, Mussoorie and Manali are almost reaching 100% occupancy for the weekend," said OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal in post on social media platform X.

“OYO > Coffee. So many people woke up and chose to book an OYO today. Massive rush to book hotels at 7 AM this morning, with a 130% spike. Last minute NYE plans are in full swing," Agarwal said in another post.

The high occupancy rates are likely driven by a combination of factors, including the upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations, the ongoing holiday season, and the general pent-up demand for travel after two years of pandemic restrictions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beyond Numbers: Embracing Inclusivity While celebrating strong business performance, OYO emphasised its commitment to inclusivity. Agarwal recently revealed that promoting equitable access to quality accommodation for differently-abled individuals will be a key focus area in 2024.

OYO recently partnered with Khelo India Para Games 2023 in Delhi and provided accommodation to more than 1500 participants in 45 hotels across the city. As part of a larger partnership as an event management agency, OYO was also responsible for the catering and coordination for the games. OYO also deployed dedicated teams working in different shifts to provide round-the-clock assistance to all the participants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Varun Jain, Chief Operating Officer of OYO, said, "Through its extensive network of hotels, OYO aims to create a more inclusive environment for all guests, ensuring that individuals with disabilities have access to comfortable and convenient accommodations across India".

