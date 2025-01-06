OYO's new check-in policy for unmarried couples has ignited a meme frenzy on social media, with users humorously expressing their discontent. As the company aims to reshape its image for diverse travelers, the backlash highlights the cultural sensitivity surrounding the policy's implementation in Meerut.

Hotel booking company OYO's new check-in policy for unmarried couples has set the internet ablaze, sparking a meme fest that's as hilarious as it is dramatic. With claims like 'OYO digging their own grave' echoing across social media, netizens are turning their frustrations into golden comedy.

Scroll through a riot of reactions as the online world humorously navigates this unexpected twist in OYO hotel check-ins!

What are the latest check-in guidelines for OYO? OYO has revised the check-in rules for partner hotels and introduced guidelines effective this year stating that unmarried couples can no longer check in, reported PTI on Sunday. According to the news report, the new rule will initially apply in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Under the revised guidelines, all couples making bookings will be required to present valid proof of relationship during check-in. This rule also applies to online bookings.

PTI reported, quoting a company statement, that OYO has given partner hotels the discretion to accept or decline bookings based on their judgment, aligning with local social sensibility.

Are OYO's new guidelines applicable to all cities? For now, OYO has rolled out the implementation in the city of Meerut. Depending on the ground feedback, the company plans to expand it to other cities.