Paatal Lok actress Swastika Mukherjee recounted the theft of cricket match tickets by a Swiggy delivery agent. Complaining about the theft of two tickets, she said the passes were of India vs England cricket match that was scheduled to take place at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Hours before the cricket match, in a post on Instagram Swastika Mukherjee stated, "Two tickets for today's India vs England match at Eden Gardens was stolen by a @swiggyindia genie executive yesterday." Tagging the aggregator, she reflected on the depressing incident and wrote, "THIS HAS HAPPENED TO US TODAY, IT CAN HAPPEN TO YOU TOMORROW! SHARE THIS FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY."

Alerting others about the theft, the actress said that the two tickets had to be delivered from New Town action area 2 to New Town action area 1. "It's been 13 hours and the thief has not been caught despite the company having his details," the post adds.

According to the Swastika Mukherjee, the order for the ticket delivery was placed at 6:30 pm on Tuesday. All was going normal as per the protocol to procure tickets from the platform until the delivery partner en route the final destination blocked the user mid-way. The delivery agent also blocked her other contact number and stopped taking calls from any of the two.

Meanwhile, the delivery partner marked the order delivered at 5:37 am. Disheartened and deceived by the theft, Swastika Mukherjee explained that these tickets were for a cricket fan who has never seen a live match before. Expressing frustration over the company's and police' inaction, she added, "He has traveled all the way from Kanpur to witness a match at Eden Gardens."

Social media reaction The post has gone viral and amassed over 2 thousand likes and several comments. A user commented, "Its a very common practice with Swiggy Genie. They have done it multiple times with expensive gifts being stolen along with important items, especially prevalent during festive times!"