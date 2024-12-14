Paatal Lok-Season 2 OTT release: Remember the Jaideep Ahlawat-led web crime thriller 'Pataal Lok', which was released in 2020 and was available on Amazon Prime in Hindi? Now, its second season will soon be available on the Over-The-Top (OTT) platform.

Described as one of the most anticipated shows on Amazon Prime, 'Paatal Lok' was loosely based on Tarun Tejpal's 2010 novel. Now, the same OTT platform has announced its season 2 of the show with a brand-new poster. However, the release date for season 2 of 'Paatal Lok' has yet to be announced.

About Paatal Lok season 1: Directed by Avinash Arun and Prosit Roy, the first season of the crime thriller was released in May 2020 . Anushka Sharma produced it under the banner Clean Slate Filmz. The web series stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Neeraj Kabi, Swastika Mukherjee, Ishwak Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Richa Chaturvedi.

Paatal Lok- Season 1 plot: The web series revolves around inspector Haathi Ram Choudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat), who seems to be a disillusioned Delhi cop trying to solve a case. Haathi Ram was assigned to probe a high-profile conspiracy case involving the arrest of four individuals by the Delhi Police.

It is expected that season 2 of the web series may explore the sinister underworld and its connection to power and corruption.

About Paatal Lok Season 2: According to the details, the season 2's announcement was made by the makers earlier this year. The series now also adds new characters like Tillotama Shome, Jahnu Barua, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Anurag Arora.

Sharing the first look from season 2, Prime Video a few months ago wrote, "Two seemingly disconnected cases get Hathiram and Ansari to work together again, sending them down the track of a nebulous conspiracy."

Jaideep Ahlawat posts on X: Jaideep Ahlawat also shared the announcement on his X handle and wrote, “HaathiRam is Back (sic).”

The announcement for the new season has already ignited excitement on social media, with fans eagerly speculating about the twists and turns that lie ahead.

Fans react: Reacting to the post by Amazon Prime, a person wrote, "You guys at Prime Video are taking way too much time in making another season of every hyped Indian show. Some people must have forgotten the plot by now."