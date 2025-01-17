Paatal Lok season 2 review: After over four years, the Jaideep Ahlawat starrer web series is back with a bang, and fans can't keep calm. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Paatal Lok Season 2 started streaming on Amazon Prime on Friday, January 17, and viewers who have watched it are already going gaga about the dialogues by Jaideep Ahlawat.

"Just Binged watched #PaatalLok2 Absolute Masterpiece. Finally an Ott show truly Engrossing every episode ( No Spoilers ) & must say the dialogues that Harrsion Tala Wala line by @JaideepAhlawat," wrote one user.

Officer Hathiram Chaudhary (Jaideep Ahlawat)'s dialogues seems to be just one part of the bombastic series. Another user said that Paatal Lok Season 2 is more ‘sharper’ and ‘darker’ than the previous season.

“Nagaland politics, twisted crimes, and a cop duo you can’t unlove," added the user.

Is Paatal Lok Season 2 better than Season 1? Speaking about whether Paatal Lok Season 2 is better than the first season, netizens remain divided. Although majority of them believe Season 2 brings in more thrill and suspense, consensus lies on the fact that the incredible chemistry between Jaideep Ahlawat (Hathiram Chaudhary) and Ishwak Singh(Imran Ansari) is the highlight of the show.

“Paatal Lok Season 2 on Amazon has won over viewers, who are raving about the incredible camaraderie between Jaideep Ahlawat and Ishwak Singh, saying ‘Kya Kamal Kam Kiya Hai' (What an amazing work they have done)" commented one X user.

" Paatal Lok Season 2 is officially better than season 1 !!!! Sudip Sharma has absolutely knocked it out of the park with his writing. @JaideepAhlawat sir you are amazing in everything," added another user, and praised Paatal Lok Season 2's ending.

Paatal Lok Season 2 The cast of Paatal Lok Season 2 features Jaideep Ahlawat, who reprises his role as Hathiram Chaudhary, and Ishwak Singh, returning as IPS officer Imran Ansari, now promoted to Hathiram's senior.