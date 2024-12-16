While Bryan Adams electrified several fans with his performance at Mumbai, one fan's story turned out to be a disappointing one due to lack of proper facilities at the venue. The man, Sheldon Aranjo, took to Linkedin to slam the concert organisers for failing to provide enough toilets for over 1000 concert attendees.

“I PAID to PEE (in my pants) at the Bryan Adams concert,” Aranjo wrote in his open letter addressed to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, and EVA Global Events — the organiser for the concert.

“You guys should be ashamed for providing ~3 loos / 1000 people,” the concert attendee wrote, criticising EVA Global for their “utter mismanagement.”

‘Not ashamed to say…’ As mentioned in his LinkedIn profile, Sheldon Aranjo is a media and entertainment professional with over 20 years of experience. Aranjo said he urinated his pants because only 3 toilets were provided for over 1,000 attendees at the venue. He also shared a photo of his soiled pants as evidence, explaining that he felt no shame, as he is a diabetes patient dealing with incontinence issues.

“I am NOT ashamed to say that I am a diabetic with continence issues. You guys should be ashamed for providing ~3 loos / 1000 people,” said Aranjo.

‘Go to the other end of the pavillion’ According to Aranjo, he attempted to use the restrooms at the venue but found a long line of people already waiting. He shared on LinkedIn, "I knew I would NEVER be able to hold it that long, so I was advised to go to the other end of the pavilion!"

However, rushing to the other end of the pavilion proved futile, as Aranjo was told he couldn’t use the washrooms there because he only had a Gold ticket. With no other options available, the Mumbai man made his way to the nearest trees, evading security guards along the way. "Finally, I managed to relieve myself and ‘release’ the pressure (but not before soiling my pants!) – please see the pic as proof," he wrote on LinkedIn.

