ASP Syeda Shehrbano Naqvi who saved a woman in Pakistan's Lahore from a mob mistaking her Arabic-printed attire for Quranic verses, saving her life is gaining praises. On Sunday, Naqvi and a few shopkeepers shielded a woman whose life was in danger as a mob gathered around her in Lahore's Ichra Bazar and accused her of Blasphemy.

Blasphemy is a sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or Islamic figures can face the death penalty.

As per News18 report, the prints which the 'mob' felt were Quranic verse actually meant ‘beautiful’ in Arabic. Additionally, as per India Today report, the Punjab Police has also recommended her name for the Quaid-e-Azam Police Medal which is the highest gallantry award for law enforcement in Pakistan.

Speaking on the incident, the ASP stated that it was difficult to free the woman from the shop since the crowd could have attacked her at any point. "More people started gathering there and demanded the shopkeeper to hand over the girl to them. The shopkeeper sheltered her in the shop, informing the charged mob that it was just an Arabic calligraphy print as the girl and had not insulted the religion of Islam and holy verses of the Quran," ASP said as quoted by India Today.

Meanwhile, her heroic act of saving the girl has heaped praises from Pakistan citizens, celebs as well as from the Army.

General Syed Asim Munir met ASP Syeda Shehrbano and appreciated her selfless dedication on duty and professionalism in handling an uncertain situation.