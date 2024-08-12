Pakistan singer Haniya Aslam, who sang for Alia Bhatt movie ‘Highway’, dies of cardiac arrest

Livemint
Published12 Aug 2024, 12:49 PM IST
Pakistani musician Haniya Aslam, part of the Zeb-Haniya duo, passed away on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)
Pakistani musician Haniya Aslam, part of the Zeb-Haniya duo, passed away on Sunday. (Photo: Instagram)

Pakistani musician Haniya Aslam, part of the Zeb-Haniya duo, passed away on Sunday, after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Her cousin and music partner, Zeb Bangash, confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a tribute with a series of photos and the caption "Hanini." Haniya and Zeb had collaborated on Indian films like Madras Cafe and Highway.

Many artists and fans expressed their condolences on social media platforms.

Versatile singer Swanand Kirkire commented, “WTF … what happened? OMG.”

Others said, “May her soul rest in eternal peace.” Another one said, “Touched the very soul of the heart.”

Netizens comment on the Instagram post of Zeb.

As per reports, the Zeb-Haniya duo is known for creating memorable songs on Coke Studio Pakistan, with their hit “Chal Diye” gaining significant popularity. Haniya Aslam, born in Karachi and educated in the US and UK, completed her Audio Engineering Diploma in Canada.

In a past interview, she highlighted how their 2001 collaboration on the song “Chup” went viral. Throughout their career, Zeb and Haniya travelled the world and collaborated with notable artists, including AR Rahman, for the song “Sooha Saaha” from Highway.

Watch her song here:

MoreLess
First Published:12 Aug 2024, 12:49 PM IST
