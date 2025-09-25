Pakistan cricket fans slam PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi over ‘Jet Crash’ tweet, 'Can't hide our failures with hand gestures'

Mohsin Naqvi, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has added two cents to the ongoing controversy in the Asia Cup 2025. His Twitter (now X) post has infuriated many Indian fans. The post, shared on Sep 24 at 4:41 PM, has received 1.1 million views so far.

Earlier, Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf repeatedly made provocative gestures at Indian fans in Dubai. He mimicked a fighter jet crashing down. He also showed a “6-0” hand sign during the India-Pakistan match on September 21.

In the same match, Sahibzada Farhan’s AK-47 celebration also sparked massive outrage.

Haris Rauf’s “jet crashing” gesture, as well as the “6-0” signal refers to Pakistan’s unverified propaganda about India’s Air Force. The Pakistan army claims that it shot down six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.

Support for Haris Rauf Haris Rauf’s wife, Muzna Masood Malik, was among the first to publicly support the player’s bravado. On Instagram, she shared photos of Haris making the gestures and wrote, “Lost the match but won the battle.”

Now, Mohsin Naqvi has done a similar thing. However, rather than taking a direct approach, the president of the Asian Cricket Council has taken an indirect route.

On Twitter (now X), he shared a video clip of Cristiano Ronaldo doing a “Jet Crash” gesture. CR7 scored twice in Al-Nassr's 4-0 win over Al Wasl in February. He did the “Plane Crash” gesture after the second goal.

A screenshot of Mohsin Naqvi's tweet

Mohsin Naqvi’s post immediately sparked controversy. Interestingly, many Pakistan cricket fans have also found it offensive.

Social media reactions Several Pakistani users condemned the post.

“I think this tweet should be deleted. Naqvi sahab, you are the Chairman of ACC and PCB — such petty politics does not suit your position,” wrote one of them.

“Keep hiding all the cricket team's failures behind the Pakistan Air Force's success,” wrote another.

Another quipped, “Become a stage actor…That's what suits you now.”

“Mohsin Naqvi Sahib, is this your Ministry of Interior and your performance as Chairman of the PCB that he is telling about?” commented another Pakistani user.

“In my opinion, this is not good for cricket. Mr. Naqvi should take some care. Consider the ICC as essentially India; this could harm Pakistan cricket,” came from another.

Another Pakistani user advised, “First, improve the standard of Pakistan Cricket. This is not your job. Fans will do this. Your job is to improve Pakistan cricket. But, sorry to say, Pakistan is going down in your era.”

“We can't hide our failures and flaws with these hand gestures forever. Every institution and department is underperforming. The cricket is at its lowest ever. We can't ride May conflict's bandwagon forever,” posted another.