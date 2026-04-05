Pakistan threatens to attack Kolkata: Social media reacts to Khawaja Asif's statement in Dhurandhar style

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated sharply once again. Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has directly threatened to target Kolkata in the event of any future military confrontation with India. It’s a statement that has drawn a strong response across India.

Speaking to reporters in Sialkot on 4 April, Khawaja Asif issued his most explicit territorial threat yet. "If India tries to stage any false flag operation this time, then God-willing, we will reach Kolkata at least for sure (Kalkatte tak to jaake awanga)," he said.

The statement has sent shockwaves through political and security circles in India. Kolkata, the closest Indian metropolitan city to Bangladesh, has been named directly as a potential target.

Asif also alleged that India could be planning a ‘false flag’ operation involving local actors or individuals in custody.

“India is planning some kind of false-flag operation through their own men or through the Pakistanis in their detention, by planting bodies somewhere and claiming they were terrorists who had done so and so,” the Pakistani minister said.

Khawaja Asif apparently hinted at the Pahalgam attack in April 2025. He apparently alleged that the terrorist attack was ‘staged’ by India.

“Even a year ago, similar incidents were seen, which raised questions not only around the world but also among their own people,” the Pakistani minister said.

“If this time too any attempt is made to stage such a drama, then, God willing, we have the capability to respond to it,” he added while referring to a potential attack in the Bengal capital.

The remarks came in direct response to a strong warning issued by India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Addressing a Sainik Samman Sammelan in Kerala on 2 April, Singh cautioned that "the evolving geopolitical situation could tempt the neighbour to exploit the moment".

He asserted that India was fully prepared to counter any such move. Without naming Pakistan explicitly, he said, "Our neighbour, in the current circumstances, may attempt a misadventure. If that happens, India's response will be firm and decisive."

Singh also issued a pointed reminder about Operation Sindoor, India's military campaign launched in May 2025 in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. He declared that Operation Sindoor was "not over yet". He signalled that further action remained on the table if cross-border hostility continued.

Socla media reaction Social media users in India have reacted strongly to the threat.

“First, give proper food to your people. These politicians and generals give hollow threats. People of Pakistan should begin an uprising against these army generals and save their country from future disasters. For decades, the people of Pakistan have been fooled by generals,” wrote one of them.

“Can Pakistan survive without lying for a day?” wondered another user.

Some of them used Dhurandhar memes to react to the threat.

Another user commented, “They seem to have forgotten 1971; it was via Kolkata that Dhaka was liberated. Using 'false flag' as an excuse won't hide their strategic failure.”

“So they did not go to Kolkata when it was at their border in 1971; but will go now,” quipped another user.