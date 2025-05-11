Pakistan is a failed nation, incapable of war: Ranveer Allahbadia shares new video after deleting ‘inshallah peace’ post

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has shared an Instagram Reel about Pakistan being a “failed nation”. In the video, Major Prajakta Desai says that Pakistan is incapable of fighting a full-scale war against India.

According to the first Unmanned Aerial Vehicle observer pilot of the Indian Army, Pakistan’s weak economy and problems at home won’t let it fight a long war. India, however, is strong and always ready to protect itself.

“Wars shake the entire nation. A full-fledged war requires ₹65,000 crore. On average, thousands of people will lose their lives. The civilians need to be pushed back to a secure place,” she says.

“Pakistan is a failed nation. I don’t think it has the capability to wage a war against India,” she adds.

The video comes after his controversial address to “Pakistani brothers and sisters”. Soon after facing strong criticism, BeerBiceps deleted it.

LiveMint could not independently verify if BeerBiceps actually shared the post. Screenshots of the alleged post are doing rounds on social media.

In the alleged post, he blamed media from both India and Pakistan for spreading hate. He shared “evidence” linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Proof 1: All terrorists that have been caught over the years are originally from Pakistan. Proof 2: Your military leaders attended the state funeral held by Hafiz Abdur Rauf, brother of the Jaish-E-Mohammed chief,” he wrote.

"Proof 3: Your defense minister Khawaja Asif recently admitted to the state-sponsored terrorism on Sky News," he added.

At the same time, he also said sorry if any Pakistanis felt Indians were spreading hate.

“Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don't have hate in my heart for you,” said his now-deleted post.

“Many of us want peace as well. Whenever we meet Pakistanis, you invariably welcome us with love. But… Dil se sorry agar lagra hai ki hum nafrat faila rahe hai (I’m deeply sorry that we’re spreading hatred),” he continued.

“The Indians who have met Pakistanis, UNDERSTAND you. But both Indian & Pakistani media (news channels) are currently spreading lies,” Ranveer Allahbadia added.

He urged his "Pakistani brothers and sisters" not to fall for lies spread by the media and hoped for long-term peace.

“Most of our populations want peace for the innocents near the border. But India also wants to end Pak Military & ISI's state-sponsored terrorism,” he wrote.

“But I care about YOU, not them. That's why… This is not: "Indian People vs Pakistani People." This is: "India vs Pakistani Military & ISI". Hope peace prevails in the long term, Inshallah,” Allahbadia concluded.

The alleged post has attracted massive backlash on social media. Many users have called him a “traitor” and demanded a ban on his YouTube channel.

News media a dying industry This is not the first time Ranveer Allahbadia spoke against Indian news channels. He earlier shared screenshots of a news channel flashing "war updates" between India and Pakistan. In his Instagram Story, Allahbadia called news media a "dying industry".