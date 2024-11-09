Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif faced ridicule for congratulating Donald Trump on a banned platform, X, using a VPN. Critics argue this highlights the government's hypocrisy amid its censorship efforts, especially as it restricts access to social media for opposition voices.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has become the subject of online ridicule after it was alleged that he accessed X (formerly Twitter) via a VPN to congratulate Donald Trump on his US presidential Elections victory, despite the platform being banned in Pakistan. The move sparked mockery as a community note flagged his violation of Pakistan's laws.

PM Sharif's Congratulatory Message to Donald Trump On November 6, Shehbaz Sharif posted a message on X congratulating US President-elect Donald Trump on his “historic victory" and expressing his desire to “strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-US partnership."

However, his diplomatic gesture was immediately met with a community note pointing out that he was using a VPN to access the platform, which is prohibited in Pakistan.

The note read: “PM Shehbaz Sharif has banned X (formerly Twitter) in Pakistan. He is using a VPN to access X, which is unlawful according to Pakistani law."

Why the VPN Use by Pakistan PM Sharif? The irony of Sharif's actions stems from the fact that his own government had imposed a nationwide ban on X earlier this year, citing national security concerns.

In April, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar justified the ban, claiming that militants from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) were using the platform to engage in "anti-national activities."

Social Media Reacts: Mockery and Criticism PM Sharif's congratulatory post for Donald Trump was quickly overshadowed by widespread mockery on social media. Many Pakistani users pointed out the hypocrisy of a leader congratulating Trump on a banned platform while the country’s citizens were restricted from accessing it.

One user remarked, “Most corrupt and dictator puppet in history of Pakistan is congratulating Trump." Another shared the community note with the comment, “Pakistani PM taken to cleaners by his audience."

One user even tagged Elon Musk, writing, "Mr. Trump, this joker using VPN to congratulate you… Btw, Elon Musk's platform has been banned in Pakistan!!!" drawing attention to the irony of the situation.

The Controversial Ban on X in Pakistan The ban on X in Pakistan had sparked intense political controversy. The Pakistani Interior Ministry cited concerns over the platform's failure to comply with local regulations, including the controversial 2021 Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content Rules.

Additionally, the government claimed that “hostile elements" were using X to destabilise Pakistan.

Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister and Sharif's political rival, has been one of the most prominent users of X. Despite being imprisoned, Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has garnered millions of followers on the platform. Khan himself has accused the military of orchestrating his ousting in 2022 and claimed that the 2023 elections were manipulated to prevent his return to power.

Some critics argue that the government’s restriction of X is an attempt to stifle opposition voices .

Pakistan Govt’s Push for Censorship Compliance The government’s efforts to regulate social media platforms in Pakistan are not limited to X. Pakistan has previously imposed similar restrictions on platforms like YouTube and TikTok, demanding that they comply with local censorship laws.

