'Pakistan still lives in the stone age': Netizens mock after fire fighters use water bucket to douse blaze in building

A viral video allegedly showing first responders in Pakistan attempting to douse a residential building fire using buckets of water has triggered a broader debate on emergency preparedness and public safety infrastructure.

The clip, widely shared on social media, shows firefighters manually ferrying buckets of water to the affected area instead of deploying fire tenders or pressurised hoses typically associated with urban firefighting operations.

A Fire, And An Unusual Response According to claims circulating alongside the video, the incident occurred in a residential neighbourhood where locals had alerted the fire brigade expecting a standard emergency response. What followed, however, surprised bystanders: firefighters appeared to be relying on basic tools rather than mechanised equipment.

In one recording, a bystander can be heard questioning the responders’ preparedness, with the video suggesting frustration over what many perceived as a lack of adequate resources.

Social Media Reacts: Infrastructure Or Circumstance? The footage spread rapidly online, with users framing it as evidence of underfunded emergency services and infrastructure gaps. Several posts argued that frontline responders are often forced to manage high-risk situations without proper equipment, raising concerns about both public safety and the personal risk faced by firefighters.

A user mocked, “Gosh! #Pakistan still lives in the Stone Age.”

Another user wrote, “Just look at the speed and urgency they are operating at. They are going through the motions. No actual interest in putting out the fire. Suppose they know whatever they are doing will not work, but they know they have to show they are working.”

“Let's focus on our issue. We couldn't rescue a guy from a drain for 2hours,” the third user pointed out.

Others cautioned against blaming emergency workers, pointing out that they may be operating under constraints beyond their control. While some responses expressed alarm and dismay, others resorted to sarcasm and dark humour to highlight what they saw as a troubling scenario in a modern urban setting.

Key Details Remain Unclear Despite the strong reactions, critical details remain unverified. The exact location, timing and circumstances of the fire have not been independently confirmed, nor is it clear whether equipment malfunction, logistical delays or local constraints influenced the response seen in the video.

Even so, the visuals have reignited conversations around funding, training and capacity within public safety systems. For many viewers, the video has come to symbolise deeper structural challenges—highlighting the gap between expectations of modern emergency response and the realities faced by those tasked with delivering it on the ground.

