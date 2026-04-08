Pakistan turns to Cillian Murphy: Peaky Blinders memes galore as US-Iran agree to ceasefire

Social media is filled with memes ever since US President Donald Trump dialled back on his previous threats to destroy “civilization” in Iran, with Washington and Tehran now agreeing to a two-week ceasefire that includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz. As the two sides prepare to negotiate in Islamabad starting from Friday, netizens have begun trending Pakistan on X with “stop fighting” jokes.

Cillian Murphy memes go viral on Twitter Many on the internet began drawing parallels to the viral moment from Peaky Blinders. Sharing memes featuring the beloved character Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy), many compared the reel scene to the sudden call to halt the global conflict.

The meme captures the mood with users, referring to Pakistan as the unlikely referee between the two global powers.

Sharing the meme, a user wrote on the micro-blogging site, “#Pakistan in the past 24 hours. Who made this meme video? Genius!”

“Apart from those two, the rest of the world is happy today. #Iran #US #Israel #Pakistan #War,” added another, sharing a meme from Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots.

“Pakistan to US and Iran, save the world from destruction,” yet another post read.

See more memes here:

Earlier, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gained mixed reactions from the internet after a seemingly "draft" message was mistakenly published on X.

The incident quickly drew attention, sparking hilarious reactions from netizens.

What did Shehbaz Sharif post on X? Sharif's main X account posted a message that included the heading: "Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X." The tweet was edited, removing the ‘draft’ label but retaining the rest of the content.

The original text of the tweet is said to be-- “Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully with the potential to lead to substantive results in near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks. Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture. We also urge all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.”