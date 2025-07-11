Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar's last Instagram post was in 2024; goes viral after 9 months

Pakistani actress-model Humaira Asghar Ali had last posted on Instagram in September 2024, and surprisingly, no one noticed until now, 9 months later.

Humaira's body was discovered on July 9 under suspicious circumstances, nearly nine months after her death, from an apartment in Karachi’s upmarket Defence Housing Society.

The known Pakistani actress, 32, was an avid social media user, and her Instagram profile from before September 2024 shows that she posted frequently. Yet, no one questioned her sudden disappearance.

Her last post, dated 30 September 2024, featured a series of pictures of her dressed in ethnic clothing. “Classic can hardly ever go out of style!!” she wrote in the caption.

The post has gone viral since the news of her demise surfaced.

Check out the now-viral post here:

Also Read | Pakistani actress Humaira Asghar's decomposed body found in Karachi apartment

Check the latest comments on Humaira Asghar Ali's last Instagram post: Humaira Asghar Ali's fans expressed concern about how no one checked on her for all these months, and said there was something “mysterious” about her not posting for so long.

“Her Instagram post was 9 months old, so as her last seen. Not even a single individual contacted her, landlord reached when her 6 months advance ended. In what society we are living in?” asked a fan.

“September onwards inquiry hona chahye. Woh itna active thy tu ek se dam gayab kaise hogai,” questioned another.

“There is really something mysterious. Why she did't post anything a long time?? (sic)” added another.

Also Read | Pakistani actress Humairas family refuses to claim her body

Family refuses to claim Humaira Asghar's body In another disheartening news, her family refused to claim or bury her remains.

DIG South Zone Asad Reza said Humaira's family members have “flatly refused to own her or take the body for burial,” claiming they had severed all ties with her over the past two years.

Sindh minister Zulfiqar Shah said on Thursday that if no family member claims Humaira's body, his department will arrange a proper burial.

Also Read | Pak actress Humaira Asghar died 9 months ago, last call reveals chilling details

Humaira Asghar's death: Humaira Asghar Ali's lifeless body was discovered on July 9 in a “very advanced stage of decomposition”, according to Karachi Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed, who carried out the medical examination.

“Humaira’s body is likely nine months old. She probably died between paying her last utility bills and when her electricity was disconnected in October 2024, probably due to non-payment of the bill,” two officials familiar with the matter informed Dawn News.