A local food vendor has become a surprising celebrity in the streets of Pakistan’s Punjab province. Saleem Bagga has gone viral because of his striking resemblance to US President-elect Donald Trump. The 53-year-old kheer seller from Sahiwal attracts large crowds with his unique appearance and catchy songs.

Bagga, who has albinism, sports a blonde hairstyle that locals believe makes him look like Donald Trump. His popularity has soared as customers flock to his colourful wooden cart, not just for his delicious kheer but also for selfies and light-hearted conversations.

"We feel as if Trump has come here to sell kheer. When he sings to sell kheer, we come down to him, Reuters quoted local resident Mohammad Yaseen as saying.

To draw customers, Bagga sings Punjabi melodies, including lines like, “Now you come down to me my love, don’t delay, my eyes are tired of waiting.” This combination of his Trump-like appearance and entertaining style has turned him into a market sensation.

Local resident Imran Ashraf praised the taste of Bagga’s kheer. According to him, people take photos with him and brag that they clicked selfies with Trump.

"His kheer is really delicious. We talk to him and we take selfies with him and we tell our friends that we have taken these pictures with Trump," Ashraf said.

Donald Trump gets invitation Despite the constant attention, Bagga remains unfazed. He expressed happiness about his newfound fame and welcomed the public’s enthusiasm.

Bagga humorously invited Donald Trump to visit him in Pakistan. He assured US President-elect Donald Trump would enjoy the kheer he proudly makes and sells.