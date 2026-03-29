Pakistani fans react as Kevin Pietersen hails Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy during RCB vs SRH, ‘Bro is trying his best…’

Kevin Pietersen has hailed the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, over its representation in IPL matches. The former English cricketer has called it the best in the world for the atmosphere it brings for cricket.

“If you love sport and the atmosphere that it brings, you HAVE TO, once in your life, come to this venue and watch an IPL game. It doesn’t get better anywhere in the world,” KP wrote on social media during the maiden IPL 2026 match on 28 March.

The RCB vs SRH match went in Virat Kohli’s way. That 37-year-old bloke, who retired from international T20s two years back, scored an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls to take his team home. He immediately joined the Orange Cap race. Jacob Duffy, who'll wear the Purple Cap now, won the Player of the Match for his 3/22.

Social media reacted to his tweet. Many Pakistani cricket fans posted sarcastic reactions.

“Sure, nothing says ‘world-class entertainment’ like paying a small fortune to sweat next to strangers while someone hits a ball… sounds like paradise,” wrote one of them.

Another Pakistani fan wrote, “Bro is trying his best to get views and appreciation from Indians .....I can understand.”

One of them commented, “IPL-owned country doesn't know what cricket is and how to show sportsman spirit.”

“Don't watch the league that has political involvement. In fact, watch not a single complete match after 2009,” came from another.

“Money makes you do silly things, Kevin. You are literally calling the T20 game atmosphere unmatchable. Test Cricket can give thousands of such atmospheres alone as we witness it in England & Australia each year & even in NZ & SA,” another Pakistani user remarked.

“No doubt, the cricket craze in Asia is huge. I hope there will be a crowd in PSL soon,” wished one of them.

Many other users, however, agreed with Pietersen. The post garnered nearly half a million views on Twitter (now X).

Kevin Pietersen in RCB Kevin Pietersen was one of RCB's biggest signings. He was bought for a then-record ₹7.5 crore ahead of the 2009 season. He captained the side for the first half of that year's tournament, which was held in South Africa.

He was the first England player to captain an IPL team. Under his leadership, RCB won 2 and lost 4 of his 6 matches. The, he left mid-season for England duty, handing the captaincy to Anil Kumble. RCB went on to reach the final, but without him.

Off the field, Pietersen's impact was arguably bigger. He was among the first to spot Virat Kohli's potential, famously calling the young batter a "chubby little fella" in the dressing room.

“Sitting on the bus with Virat and batting with Virat, I knew he was destined for greatness because of how he approached the game and the way he learnt and the questions he asked,” Pietersen told Betway.

Kevin Pietersen recently called RCB's decision to release Yuzvendra Chahal the "worst decision in IPL history".

KP also credits a Rahul Dravid email from that period for saving his career. It fixed his technique against spin. He printed that e-mail in my autobiography