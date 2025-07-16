Pakistani influencer reacts to CBFC cutting Superman kissing scene amid widespread ridicule for film censorship in India

James Gunn’s Superman was released in India on July 11. However, the movie was released with cuts.

Advertisement

In India, a kissing scene between Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) was cut by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The 33-second kiss was shortened to just a few seconds. Along with that, many cuss words were muted.

The cuts have received criticism from Indian viewers, who called the CBFC’s approach outdated and overly strict.

The matter has now caught global attention. When American media outlet Entertainment Weekly reported on it, many US viewers expressed surprise that such a scene was considered “too sensual”.

Writer-filmmaker Donovan Trott wondered, “Didn’t they write the Kama Sutra?”

“There was no kissing in the book of Kama Sutra cause it was too sensual,” came a sarcastic reply.

Another wrote, “Film censorship in India is way more strict.”

Advertisement

A few other users also referred to the Kama Sutra.

Antonio Gomez from Bangkok commented, “Since men in India can’t control themselves over women it’s gonna give them envie to do some stuff.”

Egyptologist Ivan Montanaro wrote, “India should make more effort in cleaning the entire country…”

Pakistani influencer Alina Shahid commented, “Meanwhile their "item songs" get a free pass.”

CBFC: Past controversies Spectre, directed by Sam Mendes, had two kissing scenes reduced by half in duration by the CBFC. The Indian censor board’s decision to edit the 2015 James Bond film, starring Daniel Craig and Monica Bellucci, was widely ridiculed.

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014), directed by Lasse Hallstrom, featured a French kiss between Manish Dayal and Charlotte Le Bon. The CBFC objected to the kiss, offering a UA certificate with the scene intact or a U certificate if removed. Producers opted for the U certificate and edited out the kiss.

Advertisement

Oppenheimer controversy The CBFC faced backlash for approving a scene in Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, engages in sexual intimacy while reading verses from the Bhagavad Gita.