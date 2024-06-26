Hala has shared the Pakistani family's camping trip in three different videos.

A Pakistani influencer shared a hilarious video on Instagram of her family of 50 camping in the wild the 'desi way'. Hala, who is seemingly terrified of bug, shared how the family took tea breaks and cooked dinner together in the wild.

Hala shared that her family takes the camping trip every year and take it very, very seriously

Carefully covered in net to avoid bugs, Hala's video begins with a car journey to the camp site. She then shares her struggle with setting up her tent.

Soon after, the family takes a tea break, and the video shows them easing Hala's over her phobia of bugs.

In the video, she also shared that her brother could not get time off and was therefore struggling to find signals in the wild to complete his work.

But what really caught the attention of the netizens was Hala's dedication to her skin care: The bug frenzied Hala can be seen screaming in the bathroom while she brushes her teeth and follows it up with a floss. She then cleanses her face and completes her skin care.

“The struggle to complete your skincare routine while actively avoiding bugs!!! Ma'am," a user commented.

“I seriously admire the commitment to flossing despite the crazy bugs," another added.

Some users were also concerned about the bug and wondered why Hala went camping if she has a bug phobia.

A user said, “The way I laughed at your reactions! It’s exactly how I would be. Bugs freak me out and I would have been crying to go home. Or stay in the car."

“The bugs. I would've never come back," one user commented.

"How do you get convinced into doing this. Sis I could never," another said.

Another user commented, “The nice part of camping for you must be the ride back home."

Hala has shared the Pakistani family's camping trip in three different videos. At the time of writing the story, Hala's video, the part 1 of the family's camping, had garnered over 85K likes.



