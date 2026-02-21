Pakistani soldiers seen crying in Baloch rebels’ custody | Video

Call for prisoner exchange The detainees appeal to Pakistan’s military leadership and government to accept the BLA’s demand for a prisoner exchange involving Baloch detainees. They urge authorities to enter negotiations to secure their safe release.

The BLA has reportedly warned that if talks do not take place within a specified timeframe, the captives could face execution.

As of now, there has been no fresh response from Pakistan’s military or government regarding the latest video.

Long-running insurgency in Balochistan The BLA is one of the most prominent separatist militant groups operating in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province. The group seeks independence for the region, alleging that Islamabad exploits its natural resources without fairly benefiting local communities.

The Pakistani government has consistently rejected these allegations and designates the BLA as a terrorist organization.