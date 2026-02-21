Subscribe

Pakistani soldiers seen crying in Baloch rebels’ custody | Video

In the footage, several captured Pakistani soldiers are seen crying and questioning the military’s denial of their service, urging authorities to negotiate for their release. The video underscores the ongoing insurgency and instability in Balochistan.

Written By Livemint
Published21 Feb 2026, 02:34 AM IST
The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) released a video claiming to show captured Pakistani Army personnel in Balochistan, with detainees presenting military and national ID cards. The BLA is demanding a prisoner exchange
Call for prisoner exchange

The detainees appeal to Pakistan’s military leadership and government to accept the BLA’s demand for a prisoner exchange involving Baloch detainees. They urge authorities to enter negotiations to secure their safe release.

The BLA has reportedly warned that if talks do not take place within a specified timeframe, the captives could face execution.

As of now, there has been no fresh response from Pakistan’s military or government regarding the latest video.

Long-running insurgency in Balochistan

The BLA is one of the most prominent separatist militant groups operating in Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province. The group seeks independence for the region, alleging that Islamabad exploits its natural resources without fairly benefiting local communities.

The Pakistani government has consistently rejected these allegations and designates the BLA as a terrorist organization.

The release of the video adds to ongoing instability in the province, where security forces and insurgent groups have been engaged in intermittent clashes for years.

Business NewsNewsTrendsPakistani soldiers seen crying in Baloch rebels’ custody | Video
