Pakistani street vendor refuses to take money from Indian tourist, heartwarming video goes viral: 'Mehmaan ho aap'

An Indian tourist shared heartwarming video of his interaction with Pakistani street vendor. The video shared by a vlogger named Rizwan Sidra is doing rounds on social media.

In the video clip, the Indian tourist is seen approaching the street vender for a local dry fruit. He enquires the name of black coloured item before proceeding with purchase. After doing a taste test, the tourist asks about the price to which the seller says that he is selling 250 grams for ₹50. The Indian tourist then turns to his wallet to produce ₹100 Indian currency note.

The vendor takes a moment to examine the note then says that it won't be accepted here. Insisting that its value is triple to Pakistan's rupee, the Indian tourist said, ‘It amounts to ₹300 as per PKR, much greater than amount asked."

The tourist searches his wallet, full of Indian currency note, and eventually dishes out the required sum in PKR. When the vendor enquired about the customer’s native country, "The tourist said, “I'm from India.” On learning this, the vendor seemed shocked and in disbelief enquired again, “India se…. sach bol rahe hain?…Yelo phir chodo …Mehman ho aap.”

However, the tourist thanked the vendor and said, “I have money, please keep it” as the vendor moved forward with his cart. This touching video shared three days ago on Instagram amassed over 43.5 million view and several comments.

Watch viral video here:

Social media reaction The vendor's generous gesture went viral on social media.

A user wrote, ""Mehman ho Aap" was too kind."

Another user remarked, "My face lit up when he said "aap mehmaan ho"!!"

A third comment read, “Pakistan truly embodies the spirit of hospitality, and I would say the same about India. When we visited India years ago, we were hosted by a Sikh family whose warmth and generosity were unmatched. Everywhere we went, people would ask where we were from, and when we said Pakistan, they were genuinely happy and eager to host us.”

