Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik starts trending on social media after personal video gets leaked

Minahil Malik, a popular TikTok star from Pakistan, faced backlash after an explicit video was leaked. She asserted the video was morphed, filed a complaint with the FIA, and asked fans for support as she deals with the ensuing online bullying.

Livemint
Updated23 Oct 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik
Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik(Instagram)

Pakistani TikTok star Minahil Malik started trending on social media after an obscene video of her leaked online.

According to social media users, in the leaked video, Minahil was having an intimate moment with a guy.

The video, which allegedly shows TikTok and her companion in a room, was widely circulated on social media.

Several obscene pictures, allegedly of the Pakistani TikTok star, were also circulated online.

This was followed by intense trolling and bullying of Minahil online. While several users expressed disappointment in the social media celebrity, others claimed that the leak was just a publicity stunt.

‘It's fake,’ says Minahil Malik

A day after the video leak, Minahil Malik issued a statement on the issue and claimed that the video was fake and morphed.

She also shared that she has lodged a formal complaint with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and requested fans to report the viral video.

“These videos are completely fake. I have already filed a complaint with the FIA against the person responsible, and they will be arrested soon,” she said in a video statement issued on Tik Tok.

“My family and I are going through severe depression because of this,” she added.

Requesting that the fans report the clip and continue supporting her during this difficult time, she said, “Only someone who has no respect for women or doesn’t have a mother or sister at home can do this. I am a witness, and so is my God. I only need your support.”

Notably, this is not the first time that Minahil has been faced with such challenges. A few years ago, too, her photos and videos were leaked. However, she had received strong backing from her millions of followers.

Minahil Malik is among the most popular social media personalities from Pakistan. On TikTok, Minahil has a string fanbase of millions of followers.

