Pakistani wedding dance to Dhurandhar title track breaks the internet| Viral Video

The Dhurandhar fever has now travelled beyond Indian theatres. A video from a Pakistani wedding is going viral for its energetic, choreographed performance to the film’s title track—proof that the Ranveer Singh-starrer has struck a cultural chord across borders. Shared on Instagram, the clip shows a groom’s-side performer confidently leading a coordinated group dance, with all participants dressed in black and moving in sharp synchrony to entertain the crowd.

The performance has quickly garnered praise online, with viewers on both sides of the border applauding the dancer’s charisma and the group’s precision. Many users called the act “high-energy” and “perfectly synced,” helping the clip gain rapid momentum on social media.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

A user wrote, “Ate and left no crumbs.”

Another user commented, “Nailing it.”

“Ranveer singh energy,” the third user wrote on Instagram.

Dhurandhar, which features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, blends action, espionage and political intrigue. The story follows Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari (played by Singh), who goes undercover in Pakistan’s criminal network, forming a tense dynamic with gang leader Rehman Dakait, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

Advertisement

While the film’s narrative has drawn audiences, its music—especially the title track—has generated a parallel wave of popularity online. “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu,” now one of the most widely used audio clips from the film, has been trending across reels, dance routines, and public performances.

Composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Charanjit Ahuja, the track is a contemporary reimagining of an iconic Punjabi folk piece. The Dhurandhar version marks the song’s third major revival, fusing traditional elements with modern production to resonate with a new generation of listeners.

Dhurandhar OTT release Dhurandhar is expected to stream on Netflix following its theatrical run, with an estimated OTT release around 30 January 2026. As per OTTPlay, the platform has acquired the film’s digital rights, scheduling its debut after the cinema window closes.