Marking the beginning of a new life, a Pakistani woman hosted a "Divorce Mubarak" party to celebrate the end of her marriage. In a viral video on social media, the woman can be seen shaking a leg on the popular Aishwarya Rai Bachchan song "Zor Ka Jhatka".

The Bollywood song portrays marriage as a lifelong punishment. Dressed in a purple lehenga, the dancing woman is cheered on by her friends.

The "Divorce Mubarak" banner is symbolic as it is the opposite of "Shaadi Mubarak (Congratulations on the wedding)." The video of the event, shared on the Facebook page "My Home Islamabad," went massively viral online.

The viral video shows the woman celebrating the divorce with a dance, while her friends showered her with notes. It is not immediately clear where the video was filmed.

Watch here:

According to the Pakistani news website Minute Mirror, the woman featured in the video is a store owner in the United States. She celebrated her divorce with a party to signify a new beginning.

Here is how the internet reacted: Netizens did not have a kind reaction to the video and some even suggested that such videos are the reason "every major religion imposed strict social restrictions" on women.

"This is human depravity and decline of humanity we have seen thanks to social media platforms and dopamine addiction," a user commented.

"Women will post this and then wonder why the entire planet and every major religion has imposed strict social restrictions on their sovereignty since the dawn of time in every place humans have ever lived," another added.

"It has already been damaged for centuries. It is getting operated now," said another.

"It is not social media. it is not understanding the institution of marriage. People think they get into this relationship like it is an extended picnic. Both side generally think that now someone will take care of us but it doesnt happen that way," added another.

A few social media users sided with the woman, and said that people should not judge her without knowing how her marriage was.

"Maybe she had a very bad marriage. Let's not judge someone without knowing their side of the story," one user commented.

Another said: "Some marriages are toxic and irreparable, making separation a cause for celebration. Life is short—make the most of it."

